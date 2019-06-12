Deputy wounded, suspect killed in shooting at Riverside home

A sheriff’s deputy who was wounded in a gun battle with a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home near Lake Matthews in Riverside on Tuesday is recovering and is in stable condition, authorities said Wednesday.
The suspect, whom authorities have not identified, was killed in the exchange of gunfire with deputies, officials said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. as Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive, according to sheriff’s officials.
During the investigation, a person shot at a deputy and injured him. Deputies returned fire and fatally wounded the individual, officials said.
Video of the scene showed the deputy on a stretcher holding his leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.