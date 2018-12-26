Water now safe to drink in homes affected by South L.A. water main break

Water is now safe to drink in South L.A. homes that were affected by a water main break last week, officials said.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had issued a boil water notice when nonpotable water service was restored Sunday. After water-quality tests, the department let customers know late Monday that the water was safe to drink.
The 96-year-old water main burst Friday, flooding streets and submerging cars. It took more than four hours to fully shut off the 24-inch cast iron pipe.
Flooding primarily affected homes on 55th Street between Avalon Boulevard and Main Street, officials said. The leak temporarily left 75 customers without water in the area, according to the DWP.
No one was injured, but the flooding displaced dozens of adults and children. After street repaving was completed Monday afternoon, the L.A. Department of Building and Safety removed the red tags from three remaining residences allowing occupants to return home, according to the DWP.
It is not clear what caused the main to burst, but corrosion and the age of the pipe could have played a role, officials said.