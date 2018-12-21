Water main breaks in South Los Angeles, flooding streets and submerging cars

A water main break in South Los Angeles was flooding streets Friday morning and appeared to have damaged several vehicles.
The 24-inch cast iron main broke at 5 a.m. at 55th Street and Towne Avenue, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.
As of 7:30 a.m., the water had not been shut off and continued to pour over the street.
Crews were working to shut off the water before assessing the damage, LADWP spokesman Michael Ventre said.
Aerial images showed significant flooding affecting several vehicles, some of which appeared to be sinking toward the main break. Water had flooded the front lawns of several homes, and residents could be seen standing on their porches observing the damage.
Ventre said he did not know whether a sinkhole had formed in the area of the main break.
”We have reports that there was damage, but until we get the water shut off … that information will have to come later,” he said.