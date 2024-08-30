Advertisement
California

To avoid an untreated sewage leak, avoid this L.A. County beach on Labor Day weekend

Overhead view of beach, ocean and nearby road with traffic.
Traffic flows along Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades near Will Rogers State Beach in 2022.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Sandra McDonald
Thousands of gallons of raw sewage leaked into the ocean at a popular Los Angeles area beach ahead of Labor Day weekend, the L.A. County public health department announced Friday.

A root blockage caused about 6,700 gallons of untreated sewage to enter the storm drain and flow into the ocean at Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, the department said in a release.

People should avoid the water and wet sand at Will Rogers State Beach from Sunset Boulevard within a half mile in either direction, officials said.

Closures will remain in effect until bacteria levels meet health standards in two different samples.

The spill comes a little more than a month after parts of nearby Venice Beach and Dockweiler State Beach were closed because of a spill of about 15,000 gallons of sewage near Marina del Rey.

The latest spill is likely to affect the Labor Day weekend plans of beachgoers. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s over the weekend.

Labor Day weekend roadtrippers and air traveler numbers are expected to peak over the next few days to finish out a record-breaking travel summer.

California
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

