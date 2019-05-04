Plane traveling from Cuba crashes into Florida river at end of runway

Officials say a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway.
A Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River on Friday night, Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a news release.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, officials said.
A photo posted by sheriff’s deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company didn't immediately respond to messages from the Associated Press.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.
Officials didn't immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.