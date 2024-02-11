Letters to the Editor: The far right’s latest excuse for Trump’s woes? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs hold cutouts of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during a game in Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

To the editor: The MAGA world’s obsession with Taylor Swift is ridiculous but quite revealing. They’re afraid former President Trump is going to lose this year, and they need someone other than themselves to blame.

Beyond that, it’s about poor education.

The less education one has, the more likely they are to be tribal and believe in wild conspiracy theories like “Pizzagate.” My pet theory is that red states have slashed education budgets so Republicans can maintain political power.

Mark McIntyre, Los Angeles

To the editor: The nefarious psy-op plot attributed to Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a false narrative. The actual foul play was committed by a cabal organized in very close proximity to the Washington Beltway.

This cabal is also known as the Baltimore Ravens’ receiving corps.

Their plot involved dropping pass after pass after pass accurately thrown by their quarterback in their loss against the Chiefs that sent Kelce and the rest of his team to the Super Bowl.

When the drops appeared to not be enough to lose, they were still able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory when the receiving corps had a meltdown a few yards from victory with a 15-yard taunting penalty. Well played.

Matts Hirschler, Placentia

To the editor: So the ultra-right MAGAsphere and its Fox News echo chamber want to do the same thing to the Super Bowl that they’ve done on the floors of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives — turn competition into vituperation and anger.

Next, they will probably support open carry for sports stadiums so these contests can look more like the games of ancient Rome.

Gordon J. Louttit, Manhattan Beach