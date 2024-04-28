Letters to the Editor: What’s the matter at USC? Readers assail canceled commencement, poor leadership

USC graduates cheer at the school’s commencement on May 12, 2023. The main commencement ceremony for 2024 has been canceled.

To the editor: At what age did we all learn that two wrongs don’t make a right? Obviously, those in positions of power at USC have not learned that lesson.

First, the valedictorian was told she will not be speaking at the university’s main commencement ceremony next month. The school offered only vague explanations as to why this decision has been made.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the school made another poor choice when it announced Thursday the cancellation of commencement on May 10. What cowardly, cold-hearted decisions!

Advertisement

Doesn’t President Carol Folt or the university Board of Trustees realize that these seniors, who will not be able to enjoy the excitement and accolades that go along with a college graduation, are the same people who were denied a high school graduation ceremony four years ago because of the COVID-19 lockdown?

Patricia Kanda, La Crescenta

..

To the editor: I teared up when I heard that USC canceled its main commencement ceremony, denying the anticipated 65,000 attendees, including graduates, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This came after the school said it would not allow its valedictorian to give a speech, then decided to rescind speaking invitations to other dignitaries.

As a UCLA graduate (1961), I am usually smugly pleased when my rival school trips over itself. But who can be happy over such a travesty, especially in light of the protests over the Gaza war at USC and other college campuses?

Thousands of college students throughout the U.S. cannot make sense of our government’s position on the war, so they are exercising their 1st Amendment right to speak out, loudly and forcefully. USC’s response is to close the campus rather than listen and thoughtfully reverse itself.

This is sad.

Philip Tamoush, Redondo Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I’m a little bit confused as to what’s going on at USC.

On Wednesday morning, former running back Reggie Bush was finally given back his Heisman Trophy at a ceremony at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Folt said in a statement that “Bush deserved to have his well-earned honor restored.”

Meanwhile, a huge demonstration that began about the same time on the USC campus protesting the war in Gaza got out of hand. Demonstrators were heard chanting, “Carol, Carol, you can’t hide.” That raises the question: Why is she hiding?

Folt is paid more than $3 million a year to do what? Her decision not to speak about the demonstrations sets a poor example of leadership for the entire university.

Richard Whorton, Studio City

..

To the editor: USC’s class of 2024 deserve recognition as the class of resilience. Their first year on campus disappeared because of COVID-19 restrictions. They learned through a screen.

Advertisement

When they did get on campus they got hit by the effects of climate change, inflationary pressures and now the loss of their commencement ceremony.

They know now that life isn’t easy. Employers everywhere should know that the USC class of 2024 is made up of kids who have persevered through tough times and have come through the experience to help shape our world for the better.

Godfrey Harris, Los Angeles