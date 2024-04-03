Travis Kelce, with billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift, may have taken happiness to a new level
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is happy. No, he’s more than that. He is “oozing life.”
And, really, you too would be oozing if A) Taylor Swift was your girlfriend; B) your girlfriend joined the billionaires club; and C) you had enough Super Bowl rings that you could wear one, your billionaire girlfriend could wear one, and you’d still have a spare to stuff in the pocket of your “comfy” velvet pants.
“I’m oozing life right now,” Kelce told People on the heels of a vacation to the Bahamas with, you got it, T-Swizzle.
Three Super Bowl wins should be enough to have you high on life. In his most recent victory with the Chiefs — a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers — he caught nine passes for 93 yards. But Swift was never far from his mind.
He said of his relationship with the pop star in early February: “It’s a roller coaster that I did not expect. But I’m enjoying every single ride, baby.”
He told People he really liked the “full throttle” life — he’s busy with the return of Kelce Jam to the K.C. area next month. He says it’s not just a music festival but also a food festival. Appearing May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater, just west of Kansas City in Bonner Springs, Kan., will be Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and some probably very good barbecue.
Swift can afford a little barbecue, for sure. The pop phenom was cemented among the world’s richest people in Forbes’ latest list. Forbes said she became a billionaire in October — 14th of the 14 celebrity billionaires on the outlet’s list — mainly through the massive success of her Eras Tour.
If you’re not oozing life, you may as well be oozing money.
