It’s absurd to blame renters for not being rich enough to buy a home

To the editor: One letter writer’s comment in response to an article on the eviction of a 102-year-old tenant in Ladera Heights — that “this should be a lesson for people to take life more seriously and having better financial stability so they can own” — is absurd and shows a total lack of understanding of the reality faced by so many people.
Yes, landlords should have rights; there’s no doubt about that. But it’s wrong to believe that people who do not or cannot own a home have somehow caused it because of their moral and financial irresponsibility.
What about catastrophic illnesses, layoffs, aging parents and other factors? Those can also affect an individual’s ability or desire to own a home.
Judith Rawuka, Long Beach
