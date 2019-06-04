Advertisement

It’s absurd to blame renters for not being rich enough to buy a home

Jun 04, 2019 | 3:00 AM
It’s absurd to blame renters for not being rich enough to buy a home
Organizers with Housing Long Beach hang up a sign in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Long Beach on June 15, 2018. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: One letter writer’s comment in response to an article on the eviction of a 102-year-old tenant in Ladera Heights — that “this should be a lesson for people to take life more seriously and having better financial stability so they can own” — is absurd and shows a total lack of understanding of the reality faced by so many people.

Yes, landlords should have rights; there’s no doubt about that. But it’s wrong to believe that people who do not or cannot own a home have somehow caused it because of their moral and financial irresponsibility.

Advertisement

What about catastrophic illnesses, layoffs, aging parents and other factors? Those can also affect an individual’s ability or desire to own a home.

Judith Rawuka, Long Beach

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement