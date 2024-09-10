Opinion: One way to help aging Angelenos combat housing insecurity and loneliness

A “For Lease” sign is posted in front of a house available for rent in Los Angeles. The housing crisis particularly affects seniors on fixed incomes.

In the midst of L.A.’s housing crisis, one fact should be ringing alarm bells: Seniors are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of California’s homeless population . The average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,907 doesn’t cover the typical monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles . As America’s population ages and the cost of living continues to rise, the challenges faced by seniors on fixed incomes will likely worsen.

This issue hits close to home for me. Professionally, I spend much of my time with seniors who fear losing their homes. Personally, as I watch my own parents and grandparents age, I worry about how we will manage their expenses in the future. In Los Angeles, the median monthly cost of residing at an assisted living facility or nursing home exceeds $5,000 and $10,000, respectively. Seniors contemplating moving into one of these facilities worry about draining savings they intended to use for medical costs or to pass down to family members. But for those prone to falls or other health emergencies, remaining alone in their homes can be dangerous.

One solution is shared housing programs that pair senior homeowners with compatible roommates. In addition to making vacant rooms in single-family homes available to those seeking affordable housing, this type of system offers a variety of other benefits including added income for homeowners and companionship to offset loneliness (which is associated with increased risk of dementia) . They also allow seniors to maintain independence as they age.

The team I work with recently matched a renter in her 70s who was dealing with isolation because of limited walkability in her neighborhood. She had mobility challenges and didn’t own a car, so she couldn’t run errands on her own. We connected her with another senior in her 70s, a homeowner struggling to cover living expenses. The match provided the tenant with affordable rent and brought her closer to essential amenities, and it gave the homeowner additional income, a mutually beneficial arrangement that helped each achieve housing stability and some independence.

Policymakers working on the housing crisis should seriously consider increasing investment in the shared housing model. In Los Angeles, one possible source of funding is money collected from Measure ULA , a real estate transfer tax on properties valued at $5 million or more that passed in 2022. This measure has generated more than $200 million since taking effect in April 2023, some of which could be used for shared housing programs.

By using Measure ULA funds, existing shared housing programs could be expanded, and with more staff, dedicated teams could serve each Los Angeles council district, helping identify more available rooms and helping match seniors in need. Additionally, these funds could be used to establish a senior rental subsidy program. Participants would contribute a portion of their income toward rent, with a rental subsidy voucher covering the remainder, to ensure landlords or homeowners receive fair market rent. This would provide immediate relief for seniors taking part, allowing them to bypass lengthy waiting lists for Section 8 vouchers .

Nonprofit organizations across California, including Front Porch in the Bay Area and Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County , have shown that the shared housing model works and can change lives. But for these programs to help the increasing number of seniors facing housing insecurity, political leaders must step in with financial support. In Los Angeles, funds from Measure ULA can be a starting point, helping residents avoid housing stress during their golden years.

Avi Kapur manages the shared housing program at the Los Angeles nonprofit Affordable Living for the Aging.