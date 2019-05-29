Landlords have a right to evict tenants — even 102-year-old ones

To the editor: I’m starting to think the Los Angeles Times is out to get landlords. Your articles on the eviction of a 102-year-old renter so the owner’s daughter can move in confirm my suspicion.
Over the last 50 years I have had tenants for anywhere between three days and 15 years. In my view, tenants start feeling they own my property after five years. This does not really trouble me, because a good landlord never wants to lose a good tenant.
However, owners have rights that their tenants must respect. Renters do not own the property they use.
This story is really about an owner who has the right to ask a tenant to relocate when he wants his property back following a 90-day notice and compliance with the law.
Jack Chestek, San Juan Capistrano
..
To the editor: Thelma Smith, 102, is being evicted from her Ladera Heights apartment of 30 years. That is completely heartless.
Twenty years ago, I dealt with the very elderly tenant living in a building I had just purchased. She was “losing it” mentally. Her unit was filthy and crawling with cockroaches.
It's not that we wanted to get rid of her or put someone else in her unit; rather, she just wasn’t doing well. She had lived there for close to 20 years, but she needed to be in assisted care.
Instead of evicting the tenant, we worked with her family to find her an affordable place to live. We felt that it was in the lady’s best interest.
There are compassionate ways to help very elderly tenants move out. Shame on Smith’s landlord.
Linda Rourman, Temple City
..
To the editor: It’s hard to read about Smith’s situation. As you point out, evicting a tenant so the owner’s daughter can move in is totally legal.
I think that what I learned from this article is no matter how comfortable you are as a renter, your home can be taken from you. This should be a lesson for people to start taking life more seriously and having better financial stability so they can own.
I hope that Smith is able to find a suitable place to live and begin to start fresh with great health. Thank you so much for sharing this story.
Jennifer Daniels, Los Angeles
