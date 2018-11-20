Yes, we have a president who believes a brutal autocrat over American intelligence agencies

To the editor: At first I thought people were crazy calling for President Trump’s impeachment, but after he sided with the Saudi crown prince, who the CIA concluded ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, I say bring it on.
I am ashamed of my country for having a president who sides with brutal autocrats — Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and now Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — and drives away the countries that have been friends of the United States for many years.
I realize that unless the Republicans in the Senate decided to start standing up to Trump, impeachment will never happen. My only hope is that the voters will wake up before 2020 and decide never again to elect Republicans.
Shirley Conley, Gardena
To the editor: This speaks volume about what kind of president we have.
Trump sided with the Russian leader over his own intelligence agencies, and now he sides with the Saudi crown prince over the CIA regarding the death of Khashoggi. It appears he thinks the CIA is a foreign government.
Are we paying attention?
Carlie Harris, Harbor City
To the editor: When I was growing up in the 1960s, the CIA was frequently portrayed as a laughingstock. Today, I find myself looking to it as a reliable source of facts.
Sometimes I feel as if I’m going to be the last person on Earth who still can’t believe that the president of the United States is Donald Trump. I even cringe a little when the media refer to him as “the president.” It just seems so absurd to me.
The large number of people who don’t take their right to vote seriously makes me wonder if someday an inanimate object or corporate entity will be elected president. How much more ridiculous will it be when someone ceremoniously sets a box of rocks in the Oval Office’s desk chair and refers to it as “Mr. President”?
Ronald Webster, Long Beach
To the editor: Trump spoke with Putin, who denied any Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump believed him.
He spoke with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who denied any role in the killing of Khashoggi. Trump indicated he trusts him.
Mr. President, could you please pick up Line 2 on the phone? It’s O.J. Simpson.
Joel Jaffe, Beverly Hills
