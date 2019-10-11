Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden shows how mercilessly Republicans attack any threat to Trump

To the editor: Former Vice President Joe Biden has been tarred with rumors of his son being favored by Ukraine during the Obama administration. Biden has been targeted because has been leading President Trump in polls of hypothetical 2020 match-ups.

Should the Democrats drop Biden because he is now tainted, as one letter writer suggests? Of course not. Any Democrat who faces Trump will find himself or herself targeted by the Republicans.

Look at John Kerry, a swift boat commander and war hero who received multiple citations for valor. Still, a group that formed specifically to question Kerry’s military service successfully tarred him, and he was defeated in the 2004 presidential election.

Look at Hillary Clinton, a former senator and secretary of State. Her emails were revealed to contain information that should not have been routed through a private server, and she was attacked endlessly.

Advertisement

It is obvious that no matter who the leading Democrat for president is, the Republican machine will get to work ruining that person’s reputation. That is the way the party operates.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar