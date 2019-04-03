Trump mocks Biden over allegations of inappropriate touching

Late last week, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state legislator, wrote an essay in which she said that Biden approached her from behind during a 2014 campaign rally, placed his hands on her shoulders and planted a "big slow kiss" on the back of her head. On Monday, Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), said Biden put his hand around her neck and rubbed noses with her at a 2009 fundraiser.