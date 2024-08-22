Trump, in string of posts on his Truth Social, blasts ‘Comrade Kalama’ during DNC

Former President Trump speaks from behind bulletproof glass during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina.

Former President Trump, in a string of posts on his Truth Social, repeatedly insulted Vice President Kamala Harris — whom he called “Comrade Kamala” — as she spoke Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she formally accepted her party’s nomination for president.

Trump billed the running commentary as a live analysis of what he called “her ‘puff piece.”

“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” he asked as Harris began her remarks.

Advertisement

He asked where Hunter Biden was. He said Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, “was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH.”

And, just after Harris praised her late mother for teaching her and her sister to “never do anything half-assed,” Trump truthed: “Kamala’s biography won’t lower prices at the Grocery Store, or at the Pump!”

Harris blasted Trump’s behavior during the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Advertisement

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man,” Harris said. “But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back into the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election.”

Trump truthed: “The Chaos and Calamity is allowing our Country to be infiltrated by Millions of Criminals!”

Harris continued by saying he “sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol, where they assaulted law enforcement office.”

Advertisement

“PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY!” he wrote.

She continued: “When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames.”

He responded: “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?”

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke at a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County, Ariz., where he began his remarks by saying Democrats illegally pushed President Biden out of the race in order to replace him with Harris — a false claim he has been repeating frequently this week.

“It’s a very sad time for this country in many ways. We had a candidate — I was no fan of Joe Biden — but the way he was taken out was a coup,” he said.

He then praised the border wall behind him as the “Rolls-Royce of walls,” said undocumented imigrants were taking the jobs of Black people and Latinos, and, as he is wont to do, lashed out at the media for its coverage of border policy.

At one point, he suggested that the reporters present walk to an opening in the border wall, “if you have the courage to do it.”

“We’re gonna end up without a country,” he said of the situation at the border. “You’re not gonna have any media. They don’t have media. They do their own media. They don’t need media.”

Advertisement

“They,” presumably, referred to undocumented immigrants coming across the southern border. While freedom of the press varies widely by country, immigrants do, typically, have access to news media in their home countries.