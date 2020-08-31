The Dodgers Foundation’s impact on L.A.
In 2013, Nichol Whiteman was hired as the CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the team’s charity arm.
She faced a tough task as the previous foundation had faced an ugly scandal. But Whiteman has helped transform the department and, in June, the Dodgers were named ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for the work by the foundation.
