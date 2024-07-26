Dodgers trade James Paxton to Red Sox days after designating him for assignment

James Paxton pitches last weekend against the Red Sox, the team that acquired him in a trade on Friday.

The Dodgers traded James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar, the team announced Friday.

As the Dodgers had hoped, they found a trade partner for Paxton after designating him for assignment on Monday — one day after pitching five innings in a win over Boston in which he gave up three runs and struck out seven.

Paxton, a 35-year-old left-hander, signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason and had given the team’s short-handed rotation important innings over the first half of the season, going 8-2 in 18 starts.