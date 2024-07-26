Dodgers trade James Paxton to Red Sox days after designating him for assignment
The Dodgers traded James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar, the team announced Friday.
As the Dodgers had hoped, they found a trade partner for Paxton after designating him for assignment on Monday — one day after pitching five innings in a win over Boston in which he gave up three runs and struck out seven.
Paxton, a 35-year-old left-hander, signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason and had given the team’s short-handed rotation important innings over the first half of the season, going 8-2 in 18 starts.
