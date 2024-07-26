Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers trade James Paxton to Red Sox days after designating him for assignment

James Paxton pitches last weekend against the Red Sox, the team that acquired him in a trade on Friday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Dodgers traded James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar, the team announced Friday.

As the Dodgers had hoped, they found a trade partner for Paxton after designating him for assignment on Monday — one day after pitching five innings in a win over Boston in which he gave up three runs and struck out seven.

Paxton, a 35-year-old left-hander, signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason and had given the team’s short-handed rotation important innings over the first half of the season, going 8-2 in 18 starts.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 21, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton.

Dodgers

Dodgers designate James Paxton for assignment. Is there another move forthcoming?

A 35-year-old left-hander who signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers, James Paxton had given the team’s short-handed rotation key innings over the first half of the year.

July 22, 2024

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement