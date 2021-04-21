Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Wednesday

With the Angels and Texas Rangers splitting the first two games of a three-game series, the Angels look to offseason acquisition José Quintana to turn things around after a pair of disastrous starts.

Quintana has pitched just five innings in his two starts, issuing seven walks and allowing 10 hits for a 3.40 WHIP and 16.20 ERA. The team is giving up an average of 10.5 runs per game in his starts and 4.2 runs per game when he does not.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz’s first three starts have all yielded losses, with the team scoring four runs to support him in those three games. All three of those starts were in Arlington though and the Rangers’ offense has been significantly different home to road, scoring more than a full run fewer per game than any other team in the MLB at home with 2.1 and notching 5.3 runs per game on the road.

Angels vs. Texas Rangers line for Wednesday. (VSIN)

The Angels rank in the league’s top six in runs, home runs and batting average and will see a Rangers bullpen that is second in the league in home runs surrendered on a per nine innings basis while also ranking 29th out of the 30 MLB teams in bullpen ERA.

The Rangers enter Wednesday’s action 6-3 on the run line in road games, while the Angels are 5-4 on the run line at home with five of the Angels’ six games as a home favorite going over the total.

