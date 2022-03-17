Advertisement
Angels

Reliever Archie Bradley and Angels agree on a one-year, $3.75-million contract

Philadelphia Phillies' Archie Bradley steps into a pitch
Archie Bradley delivers a pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Baltimore Orioles in September. Bradley is joining the Angels’ bullpen on a one-year deal.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels made their first significant move since the end of the 99-day lockout on Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran reliever Archie Bradley on a one-year, $3.75-million contract, according to a person familiar with the move who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and requested anonymity.

The deal, which is pending Bradley passing a physical exam, will add a veteran right-hander to the back of a bullpen that is anchored by closer Raisel Iglesias and veteran left-hander Aaron Loup.

Bradley, 29, has a career 30-28 record, 3.89 ERA and 30 saves in seven big-league seasons, the first six with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in August 2020 before signing a one-year, $6-million deal with Philadelphia in 2021.

Bradley went 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and two saves in 53 games for the Phillies, striking out 40 and walking 22 in 51 innings. He spent two stints on the injured list — in early April and late September — because of a left-oblique strain.

A first-round pick (seventh overall) of the Diamondbacks in 2011, Bradley spent his first two big-league seasons (2015-16) as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen.

He features a fastball that, according to Fangraphs, has averaged 94.3 mph throughout his career, an 80.8-mph curve and an 86.1-mph changeup. He served as Arizona’s closer for much of 2019, going 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 18 saves in 66 games, striking out 87 and walking 36 in 71 2/3 innings.

Angels
