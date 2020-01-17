11 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
A look at some of the best images from the Clippers’ game against the Magic on Jan. 16.
Kawhi Leonard looks to make a move against Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell chases a loose ball in front of Magic center Mo Bamba during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Magic guard Evan Fournier loses the ball underneath the basket while being defended by Clippers forward Maurice Harkless (8) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Magic center Nikola Vucevic looks to put up a shot during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell puts up a shot against Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) is defended by Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Kawhi Leonard slips a pass between Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Patrick Patterson tries to stop Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Lou Williams shoots over Magic center Mo Bamba during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Patrick Patterson durings the ball during the second half of a game against the Magic on Jan. 16. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell celebrates after getting a basket against the Magic during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
