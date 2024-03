When nearly 150 Dodger fans took over the Korean DMZ

Known for bringing hundreds of fans to home and away games, the group Pantone 294 brought hundreds of loyal Dodger fans to Seoul, where the Los Angeles Dodgers start their 2024 season against the San Diego Padres on March 20. Almost none of the fans have tickets. But that doesn’t stop them from traveling, cheering on the team and sightseeing.