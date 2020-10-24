Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers’ Austin Barnes has bunt RBI, home run in Game 3 victory in World Series

Catcher Austin Barnes had a bunt RBI and a home run in the Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the World Series.

Oct. 23, 2020
8:57 PM
Share
Dodgers