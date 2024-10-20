Complete coverage: Dodgers’ postseason journey to the World Series

For the first time since 2020, the Dodgers are back in the World Series.

The Dodgers punched their World Series ticket Sunday with a 10-5 win over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. They defeated the Mets after rallying in the National League Division Series to defeat the San Diego Padres.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Dodgers made it to the World Series, which opens at Dodger Stadium on Friday.