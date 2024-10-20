Advertisement
Dodgers

Complete coverage: Dodgers’ postseason journey to the World Series

Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers players celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Sunday to advance to the World Series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
For the first time since 2020, the Dodgers are back in the World Series.

The Dodgers punched their World Series ticket Sunday with a 10-5 win over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. They defeated the Mets after rallying in the National League Division Series to defeat the San Diego Padres.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Dodgers made it to the World Series, which opens at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers live up to their own expectations, defeating Mets to reach the World Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws sunflower seeds on Tommy Edman #25 after Edman hit a two-run home run during the third inning in game six of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Field on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Plaschke: Welcome back, World Series! Dodgers return to Fall Classic for classic duel with Yankees

New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a three-run home run agains.

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Yankees in the World Series

Fans celebrate as the Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 in Game 6 of World Series at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

When does the Dodgers versus Yankees World Series start?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers defeat Mets in NLCS, setting up World Series showdown with Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Michael Kopech #45 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers.

Dodgers hopeful their cautious bullpen usage will pay off in NLCS Game 6

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks.

Hernández: Shortage of healthy pitchers forcing Dave Roberts into high-risk balancing act

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after a solo home run during the sixth inning in game five of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 in New York. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Dugout: Why do you guys look so nervous all of a sudden?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tosses his helmet.

Shaikin: Freddie Freeman is hurting, and the Dodgers need to keep him on the bench

Andy Pages tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers against the Mets at Citi Field.

Two unsung heroes may have set up the Dodgers for success in NLCS Game 6

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds.

Plaschke: Everybody chill! Dodgers are still in control of their World Series destiny

Dodgers drop NLCS Game 5 to Mets. Who has momentum now?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Kevin Kiermaier #93 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the eighth inning in game five of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 in New York. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Flaherty, Mookie Betts and more talk NLCS Game 5 loss to Mets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the field.

Dodgers can’t overcome Jack Flaherty’s struggles in NLCS Game 5 loss to Mets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks out.

Dodgers lose to Mets in NLCS Game 5, sending series back to Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers.

Shaikin: With Jack Flaherty starting NLCS Game 5, Dodgers aren’t overthinking things

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Hernández: Pitch around Shohei Ohtani? Not when Mookie Betts is this hot at the plate

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen gestures against the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Dodgers bullpen shows their ‘pick each other up’ culture at critical Game 4 moment

Dodgers win NLCS Game 4 and are one win away from the World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates while.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman talk about big NLCS Game 4 win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Plaschke: Done deal! Dodgers are a lock to finish off Mets and advance to World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates while.

Dodgers show their might, blowing out Mets to move a win away from World Series

Dodger Stadium on Thursday morning before the Dodgers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28, 2024.

How much for two tickets for a World Series in L.A.? Thousands, not hundreds

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases.

Dodgers dominate Mets in Game 4 of NLCS, moving to the cusp of World Series

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a home run against the Mets at Citi Field.

Shaikin: Dodgers spent $1 billion on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It’s payoff time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tosses a ball.

Hernández: After a season full of lessons, Walker Buehler adapting to his post-Butane era

Dodgers dominate Mets in NLCS Game 3

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the dugout after a two-run home run during the sixth inning in game three of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 in New York. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kiké Hernández adds another homer to impressive October résumé: ‘He wants the moment’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a two-run home run.

Plaschke: Dodgers poised to defeat Mets in a New York minute after dominant Game 3 win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández and Max Muncy talk huge NLCS Game win 3 against Mets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Dodgers follow their October script to perfection in NLCS Game 3 win over Mets

Mookie Betts NLCS Game 3 pregame presser thumbnail

Mookie Betts talks plate approach and the difficulty of bullpen games

Kiké Hernández celebrates after hitting a two-run home run for the Dodgers in the sixth inning against the New York Mets.

Kiké Hernández and Shohei Ohtani power Dodgers past Mets in NLCS Game 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up a grand slam to Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets during the second inning in game two of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Dugout: You didn’t think it was going to be easy, did you?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slaps hands with Shohei Ohtani #17 after defeating the San Diego Padres 8-0 in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 in San Diego. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shaikin: Don’t blame big payrolls for the success of Dodgers, Yankees and Mets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers yells back while headed to first on a walk during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

‘He’s going to reset.’ Shohei Ohtani trying to rectify ‘bad habits’ amid playoff struggles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Shohei Ohtani talks about postseason struggles

Dodger Mookie Betts hugs teammate Freddie Freeman, helping injured Freeman come to a stop after crossing home plate.

‘I can go.’ Dodger Freddie Freeman endures hours of therapy to play on sprained ankle

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior talks to pitcher Ryan Brasier against the Mets at Dodger Stadium.

Shaikin: Dodgers not prioritizing victory in Game 2 of the NLCS is a risky strategy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani is the Dodgers’ best player, and they need him to play like it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

‘Always bet on that guy.’ Why the Dodgers have confidence in Walker Buehler

Snake in the Dodger dugout during Monday's game against the Mets

‘Rally snake?’: Serpent slithering through dugout can’t prevent Dodgers’ NLCS Game 2 loss

Dodgers drop their bullpen game in NLCS Game 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kiké Hernández, Landon Knack and Max Muncy talk NLDS Game 2 loss to the Mets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers flips his bat.

Plaschke: Mets deliver nasty surprise to any hopes of Dodgers cruising through NLCS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Bullpen game blows up in grand fashion as Dodgers lose to Mets in NLCS Game 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Dodgers can’t come back from early pitching struggles in NLCS Game 2 loss to Mets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Fans react after Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers catches a fly ball by Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Teoscar Hernández’s agent fires back at critics of one-year Dodgers deal: ‘Who’s laughing now?’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Kevin Kiermaier #93 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with Clayton Kershaw in the dugout beforegame one of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw intends to return for 2025 season: ‘Mentally, I feel great’

Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty watches from the Dodger Stadium dugout during Game 1 of the NLCS.

Hernández: Jack Flaherty’s immortalizing Game 1 holds special meaning for L.A.-raised pitcher

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Ben Casparius #78 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shaikin: Dodgers’ shutout innings streak looks much different than the original ’66 record

oLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Small-ball strategy pays off: Why Dodgers are embracing sacrifice bunts vs. Mets

Dodgers beat Mets in NLCS Game 1 after pitchers and bats show up big

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Plaschke: 33 scoreless innings! Dodger pitchers zero in on history in Game 1 win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers points.

Dodgers waste no time extending their dominance in NLCS Game 1 win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jack Flaherty and Dodgers dominate Mets in NLCS Game 1 and tie an MLB record

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with first base coach Clayton McCullough after a single during the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Freddie Freeman gives ankle injury update after NLCS Game 1 win against the Mets

Kiké Hernández, center, celebrates with Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers.

Bus rides, watch parties and a new mindset: The edge fueling the Dodgers’ playoff run

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: The Los Angeles Dodgers sit for a team photo.

Dodgers Dugout: Why the Dodgers will beat the Mets in the NLCS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen removes the stress from pressure-packed moments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jack Flaherty #0 oof the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers.

Dodgers’ starting pitching plan for NLCS vs. Mets remains a work in progress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Miguel Rojas #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a catch on a pop up fly by Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas expects to play in NLCS vs. Mets

The New York Mets celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Mets in the NLCS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hernández: Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounces back from struggles to deliver under pressure

Dodgers win the NLDS and move on to the Mets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kiké Hernández renews his reputation for October heroics: ‘This guy always rises’

Dodgers celebrate winning the NLDS over the Padres in Game 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: The Los Angeles Dodgers sit for a team photo.

Plaschke: Playoff demons be gone! Dodgers outlast Padres to advance to NLCS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Dodgers vanquish recent postseason frustrations in NLDS Game 5 win over Padres

Kiké Hernández, center, celebrates with Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run for the Dodgers.

Dodgers defeat Padres in Game 5, setting up NLCS showdown with Mets

Dave Roberts talks Yoshinobu Yamamoto strategy for NLDS Game 5

Dave Roberts talks Yoshinobu Yamamoto strategy for NLDS Game 5

Kiké Hernández shares what he hopes to see from Dodger fans during Game 5 of the NLDS

Kiké Hernández shares what he hopes to see from Dodger fans during Game 5 of the NLDS

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Dodgers Dugout: Dodgers-Padres Game 5 is what postseason baseball is all about

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, left, and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani side by side.

Dodgers vs. Padres: Ready for a Shohei Ohtani-Yu Darvish duel in Game 5?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 for Dodgers

San Diego, CA, Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) picks himself up after flipping over San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) on a botched double play attempt in game three of the National League Diviisional Series at Petco Park. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Miguel Rojas’ profane social media rant was a mea culpa while defending Dodgers teammates

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Padrews left fielder Jurickson Profar suffers the derision of fans in the bleachers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Shaikin: Dodgers want fans fired up for Game 5. ‘Bring the energy, but be smart about it’

Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS at Petco Park.

Hernández: Don’t overthink it, Dodgers. Game 5 should be another bullpen game

NLDS DD thumb

Dodgers show up big, finally, in NLDS Game 4

Dodgers star Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Padres at Petco Park.

Reinvigorated Mookie Betts provides the spark in Dodgers’ blowout win over Padres

Dodgers Mookie Betts celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run during Game 4

Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández talk momentum going into NLDS Game 5

Dodgers Mookie Betts celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run during Game 4

Plaschke: Dodger up! Desperate Dodgers dump Padres and return to Dodger Stadium for Game 5

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Dodgers show no panic and dominate Padres to force a decisive NLDS Game 5

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is showered.

Dodgers rout Padres in Game 4 to move NLDS back to Dodger Stadium

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Shaikin: Shohei Ohtani was supposed to fix the Dodgers’ postseason woes. So why hasn’t he?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Miguel Rojas #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits.

Bullpen will be tasked with saving battered and bruised Dodgers in Game 4

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hernández: Dodgers’ miscalculations with starting pitching have put their season in peril

Dodgers lose Game 3 of the NLDS and move to brink of elimination

Teoscar Hernández watches from the dugout alongside his Dodgers teammates against the Padres at Petco Park.

Plaschke: It’s happening again. Dodgers on verge of another ugly October encore

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is unable to handle a ball for an error during the second inning in game three of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in San Diego. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Freddie Freeman on Manny Machado’s controversial base running in NLDS Game 3

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after giving up no runs during the fifth inning in game three of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in San Diego. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler talks disastrous second inning in Dodgers’ NLDS Game 3 loss

San Diego's Jackson Merrill beats Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas to second base during the second inning of Game 3.

Dodgers can’t overcome disastrous inning in NLDS Game 3 loss to Padres

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out against the Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Dodgers lose to Padres in NLDS Game 3, moving to brink of playoff elimination

Dodgers' Walker Buehler pitches against the San Diego Padres

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler robbed of luxury watch at Santa Anita Park, 10 days before Game 3 start

Walker Buehler talks pitching healthy and starting NLDS Game 3

Walker Buehler talks pitching healthy and starting NLDS Game 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out to end two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers Dugout: A great game, then an embarrassing game. Who’s ready for Game 3?

San Diego, CA - October 15: The San Diego Padres fans celebrate after the Padres beat.

Shaikin: How ‘Beat L.A.’ became entrenched in the Dodgers-Padres rivalry lexicon

LOS ANGELS, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) warms up.

Dave Roberts wants struggling Mookie Betts to embrace a different mindset

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on from the dugout during a game against the San Diego Padres in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

‘Unsettling’: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts questions Manny Machado’s throw

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Los Angeles Dodgers fans yell toward Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Fans threw balls and beer cans at Padres players — and traded blows — at Dodger Stadium. No arrests

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run.

Did Dodgers fans motivate Padres to win Game 2? ‘Yeah, maybe it fired us up’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hernández: Dodgers need Mookie Betts to snap out of his years-long postseason slump

NLDS Game 2 Dodgers Debate thumbnail

Dodgers, and fans, have poor showing in NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres.

Plaschke: Dodgers fans lose their cool and Dodgers lose their edge in series-tying debacle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Edgardo Henriquez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits with Miguel Rojas #11 and Mookie Betts #50 in the dugout during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Flaherty talks conflict with Manny Machado, Mookie Betts on his at bats

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres celebrates.

Jurickson Profar sets the tone for Padres in NLDS Game 2 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers give up six homers and some fans get unruly in Game 2 loss to Padres

Jack Flaherty talks starting Game 2 of the NLDS

Jack Flaherty talks starting Game 2 of the NLDS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shaikin: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s uneasy Game 1 start a fluke or a worrying sign?

Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani continues to defy explanation with his game-changing heroics

Dodgers bullpen and Shohei Ohtani help win NLDS Game 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman’s ‘borderline miracle’ stolen base in NLDS Game 1 gives Dodgers chills

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernández talk winning NLDS Game 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Plaschke: Take that! Vengeful Dodgers roar in postseason opening win over reeling Padres

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run.

Shohei Ohtani’s three-run home run helps rally Dodgers past Padres in NLDS Game 1

Dave Roberts announces Clayton Kershaw won’t pitch again in 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates.

Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers rally to defeat Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS

LOS ANGELS, CA - AUGUST 21, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Padres coy about how they plan to stop Shohei Ohtani: ‘I’m not telling you’

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman says his ankle sprain is worst injury he’s ever tried to play through

Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani at bat during a game against the the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Is Shohei Ohtani nervous about his first postseason appearance?

Former San Diego Padre Steve Garvey (6) greets third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer, right, before the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Shaikin: In yet another Dodgers-Padres NLDS matchup, Steve Garvey can’t lose

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) reacts after a foul tip was caught by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

After recent October scuffles, Dodgers aim to be ‘the ones attacking’ opposing pitchers

