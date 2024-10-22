Advertisement
Dodgers

Remembering Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela | 1960-2024

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela winds up to deliver a pitch at Dodger Stadium in 1988.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
A look back at the life and career of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, the man who brought “Fernandomania” to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Read more
Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela raises a magnum of champagne as the Dodgers toast their NL West victory

Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, who changed MLB by sparking Fernandomania, dies at 63

Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born pitcher who led the Dodgers to a World Series win and vastly expanded MLB’s Latino fan base, dies at age 63.
LOS ANGELES - 1988: Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches.

Plaschke: Fernando Valenzuela was the man who connected L.A. to the Dodgers

Fernando Valenzuela was more than just a Dodgers pitcher. He was a friendly soul who forged a strong connection between a city and its baseball team.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Fernando Valenzuela prepares to throw out the first pitch.

Hernández: Fernando Valenzuela exuded quiet pride, understated dignity and a high baseball IQ

Who was Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela? The man Dylan Hernández got to know in the press box for years knew baseball and understood his value.
Fernando Valenzuela throws ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. He is wearing a blue grey suit with a white shirt.

Latino fans recall the importance of Fernando’s Dodgers career

More than 40 years after Fernando Valenzuela’s 1981 rookie season, Fernandomania once again struck Chavez Ravine.
Baseball: All Star Game: Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela (34) in action, pitching.

Arellano: The Gospel of Fernandomania: Fernando Valenzuela remains a Mexican American icon

Fernando Valenzuela became a star pitcher with the Dodgers in 1981, igniting Fernandomania and giving Mexican Americans a hero still revered today.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela pitches during the Dodgers' 1- 0 win over the Philadelphia phillies.

Fernando Valenzuela was a game-changer for the Dodgers, baseball, and Los Angeles

Fernando Valenzuela was a game-changer for the Dodgers, baseball, and Los Angeles.
Seib, Al –– B581155105Z.1 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24, 2011: Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando.

Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela

A look at the life and career of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, the pitcher who helped unite the team with the Latino community of Los Angeles.
Fernandomania @ 40 - Full Documentary

Fernandomania @ 40 - Full Documentary

Experience the greatest moments of Fernando Valenzuela’s life and career in ‘Fernandomania @ 40,’ a multi-episode documentary series examining his impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and the Latino community in Los Angeles.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony.

The Dodgers have retired Fernando Valenzuela’s number. Does he have a path to Cooperstown?

Friday’s number retirement ends a persistent debate about Fernando Valenzuela’s place in Dodger history, but is Valenzuela a Baseball Hall of Famer?

