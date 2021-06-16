Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section championship schedule

Baseballs on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

Championships

Friday at Blair Field (Long Beach)

Division 7: Arroyo Valley vs. Lancaster, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Division 5: #1 Citrus Valley vs. Cajon, 2 p.m.

Division 3: Millikan vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.

Saturday at Cal State Fullerton

Division 6: Elsinore vs. La Habra/Barstow winner, 10 a.m.

Division 4: Rancho Cucamonga vs. #3 Royal, 1 p.m.

Division 2: #1 Thousand Oaks vs. Camarillo/Trabuco Hills winner, 4 p.m.

Division 1: #1 JSerra vs. #2 Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement