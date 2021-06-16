High school baseball: Southern Section championship schedule
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
Championships
Friday at Blair Field (Long Beach)
Division 7: Arroyo Valley vs. Lancaster, 10 a.m.
Division 5: #1 Citrus Valley vs. Cajon, 2 p.m.
Division 3: Millikan vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.
Saturday at Cal State Fullerton
Division 6: Elsinore vs. La Habra/Barstow winner, 10 a.m.
Division 4: Rancho Cucamonga vs. #3 Royal, 1 p.m.
Division 2: #1 Thousand Oaks vs. Camarillo/Trabuco Hills winner, 4 p.m.
Division 1: #1 JSerra vs. #2 Harvard-Westlake, 7:30 p.m.
