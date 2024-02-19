Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section championship schedule



By Los Angeles Times staff
Boys

OPEN DIVISION

Friday at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Arlington vs. Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 6 p.m.

Orange Lutheran vs. Servite

DIVISION 2

Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Foothill vs. Newport Harbor

DIVISION 3

Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Animo Leadership vs. Bell Gardens

DIVISION 4

Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Etiwanda

DIVISION 5

Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Upland vs. Esperanza

DIVISION 6

Saturday at Wilson High, 5:30 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Maranatha

DIVISION 7

Saturday at Covina High, 5 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy vs. Covina

Girls

OPEN DIVISION

Friday at Veterans Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Margarita vs. Corona Santiago

DIVISION 1

Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 6 p.m.

Palos Verdes vs. Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION 2

Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 5 p.m.

Quartz Hills vs. La Serna

DIVISION 3

Friday at Oak Park High, 6 p.m.

Oak Park vs. Apple Valley

DIVISION 4

Friday at Crespi High, 6 p.m.

Louisville vs. Monrovia

DIVISION 5

Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 1 p.m.

Estancia vs. Campbell Hall

DIVISION 6

Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 1 p.m.

Diamond Ranch vs. Bell Gardens

DIVISION 7

Friday at Artesia High, 5 p.m.

Maranatha vs. Artesia

High School Sports

