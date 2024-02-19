High school soccer: Southern Section championship schedule
Boys
OPEN DIVISION
Friday at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Arlington vs. Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 6 p.m.
Orange Lutheran vs. Servite
DIVISION 2
Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 10:30 a.m.
Foothill vs. Newport Harbor
DIVISION 3
Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 10:30 a.m.
Animo Leadership vs. Bell Gardens
DIVISION 4
Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Upland vs. Esperanza
DIVISION 6
Saturday at Wilson High, 5:30 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Maranatha
DIVISION 7
Saturday at Covina High, 5 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy vs. Covina
Girls
OPEN DIVISION
Friday at Veterans Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Corona Santiago
DIVISION 1
Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 6 p.m.
Palos Verdes vs. Eastvale Roosevelt
DIVISION 2
Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 5 p.m.
Quartz Hills vs. La Serna
DIVISION 3
Friday at Oak Park High, 6 p.m.
Oak Park vs. Apple Valley
DIVISION 4
Friday at Crespi High, 6 p.m.
Louisville vs. Monrovia
DIVISION 5
Saturday at Fred Kelly Stadium, 1 p.m.
Estancia vs. Campbell Hall
DIVISION 6
Saturday at Veterans Stadium, 1 p.m.
Diamond Ranch vs. Bell Gardens
DIVISION 7
Friday at Artesia High, 5 p.m.
Maranatha vs. Artesia
