Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on five straight walks with two outs in ninth

After two quick outs in the final frame, Chris Taylor fell behind in the count 0-and-2. But then, Holland missed with four straight sliders. Russell Martin also fell behind in the next at-bat before working the count full and laying off a slider in the dirt. Diamondbacks pitching coach Mike Butcher tried to settle Holland down, but he walked Alex Verdugo in five pitches to load the bases. By the time Matt Beaty came to the plate, Holland’s command was gone. Four straight balls later, he walked home the tying run.