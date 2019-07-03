Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on five straight walks with two outs in ninth

With every pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, what was left of a sellout Dodger Stadium crowd got rilled up a little more.
By the time Cody Bellinger stepped up and took the fifth and final ball four of the inning, all-out pandemonium ensued, Chavez Ravine wildly celebrating another walk-off Dodgers’ 5-4 win that seemed like it never should have been.
The Dodgers had trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks since the fifth inning, when they failed to execute a potential inning-ending double play and allowed the go-ahead run to score. In the eighth, they had stranded a runner at second. In the seventh, a runner was left stuck on third.
But then Diamondbacks closer Greg Holland entered the game in the ninth. The veteran right-hander couldn’t find the strike zone.
After two quick outs in the final frame, Chris Taylor fell behind in the count 0-and-2. But then, Holland missed with four straight sliders. Russell Martin also fell behind in the next at-bat before working the count full and laying off a slider in the dirt. Diamondbacks pitching coach Mike Butcher tried to settle Holland down, but he walked Alex Verdugo in five pitches to load the bases. By the time Matt Beaty came to the plate, Holland’s command was gone. Four straight balls later, he walked home the tying run.
The Diamondbacks summoned T.J. McFarland to face Bellinger, but the All-Star hardly moved. He only swung the bat once, fouling off a 1-and-1 sinker. Then he watched three straight pitches miss the zone and strolled down to first, calmly collecting a walk-off walk as “MVP!” chants rained down.
Earlier in the night, it looked like Dodgers’ starting pitcher Ross Stripling was going to get stuck with the tough-luck loss.
With runners on the corners and one out in the top of the fifth, Stripling had induced a tailor-made double-play ground ball. He began walking off the mound, thinking he had escaped the jam.
He hadn’t. Instead, Max Muncy’s throw from second was wide, dragging Pederson off the bag and into the dirt, and sending Stripling into a state of disbelief. His head dropped. His night was over. Ketel Marte crossed the plate, scoring the go-ahead run.
This time last year, Stripling was hitting his peak. In his final 13 starts entering the 2018 All-Star break, the right-hander posted an 8-1 record, 2.01 ERA and 89-to-seven strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s lacked such dominance this season. He entered Tuesday with a 3.08 ERA and only recently returned to the rotation after an injury to Rich Hill earlier this month. Closing in on the halfway point, he’s still searching for “the rhythm of a starter,” as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described it pregame.
In the early innings Tuesday, it showed.
Facing the Diamondbacks for the second time in as many starts, Stripling allowed a two-out RBI double to Eduardo Escobar in the first and a two-run home run to Nick Ahmed in the second, dropping the Dodgers into an early three-run deficit.
But then, Stripling settled down. He showed flashes of his All-Star form last spring, using hard-biting breaking balls to strike out a pair of batters in both the third and fourth innings. In fifth – a half-inning after Enrique Hernandez blasted a two-run home run to left that tied the game – Arizona benefitted from a bloop single and soft liner to get its runners aboard. Yet, Stripling still almost did enough to get through the frame unscathed. Almost.
The botched double-play was Stripling’s last action of the night. After his exit, the Dodgers’ bullpen kept them close, receiving a sharp 1 ⅓ innings from beleaguer right-hander Joe Kelly as well as scoreless innings from Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro and Yimi Garcia.
That was enough to set up the ninth-inning rally. The Dodgers only mustered two hits off the Diamondbacks bullpen. But they were plenty patient in the end, though, taking pitches and taking pitches and taking pitches before mobbing Bellinger for their fourth straight walk-off win at home and sixth in their past 17 games.