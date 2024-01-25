Can this Lakers team even win a playoff series? | Times Lakers Show
Share
The Los Angeles Lakers. Still seem good. Still playing bad. It’s a long season and it’s not getting better.
Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.
Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.