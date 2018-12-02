Oklahoma chosen for College Football Playoff over Georgia, Ohio State

The College Football Playoff issued its final rankings on Sunday and, to no one’s surprise, defending champion Alabama will enter the four-team bracket as the top seed.
The Crimson Tide will be joined by two other undefeated teams — Clemson and Notre Dame.
The real suspense with Sunday morning’s announcement focused on the fourth spot, which went to Oklahoma.
After weeks of debate, second-guessing and campaigning, the Sooners jumped into the bracket at the last second by winning a close battle with rival Texas in the Big 12 Conference championship.
Their late move leaves two contenders on the outside – Ohio State ended up at No. 6 despite winning the Big Ten title and Georgia slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 after dropping a close game with Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship.
Their late move leaves two contenders on the outside – Ohio State ended up at No. 6 despite winning the Big Ten title and Georgia slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 after dropping a close game with Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship.
Despite the Bulldogs’ strong showing on Saturday, the committee could not overlook the two loses on their record. Oklahoma faced questions about its defense – ranked 111th in the nation – but has only one loss and a Heisman Trophy candidate in Kyler Murray at quarterback.
Politics might also have played a role. A year after picking two SEC teams, the selection committee might have hesitated to, once again, freeze out three Power Five conference winners.
“Eye test, data, all of that gets discussed,” Rob Mullens, the CFP selection committee chairman, said on ESPN’s selection show. He added: “In this one, the one-loss conference champion carried the day.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had lobbied hard for his team but his counterpart at Ohio State had acknowledged that CFP voters faced a dilemma in sorting through three teams for the final slot.
“It’s a tough situation they’re in,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said after his team defeated Northwestern in Indianapolis on Saturday night. “There’s a lot of great football teams out there.”
Alabama will face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The same day, Clemson and Notre Dame will face off in the Cotton Bowl.