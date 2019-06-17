Racing! Catching up with Chantal Sutherland

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we congratulate Mucho Gusto for his win.
We’re going to be a bit lazy today and repurpose a Q&A session that Jennie Rees, who does publicity for Ellis Park and about 100 other things, had with one of our former jockeys, Chantal Sutherland. (By the way, follow Jennie on Twitter @TracksideJennie.) She, that’s Chantal not Jennie, will be riding at Ellis Park for the first time this summer.
You’ll remember Chantal as the first female jockey to win the Big ‘Cap and Hollywood Gold Cup. She also finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Game On Dude. She left Southern California and rode in Woodbine before taking a hiatus from riding for four years. She came back to Woodbine last year and now finds herself at Ellis Park. What follows is an edited transcript of what she’s been up to.
Q: What brought the switch from California to a New Orleans-Kentucky circuit?
A: I’ve always wanted to ride in Kentucky; it’s been a dream of mine to come here. New Orleans and Kentucky link together, so I thought that was the best move coming from California.
California was good to me, but it was just so competitive to make a good living, to save money. It’s very expensive in California. Compared to Kentucky, to live here is more comfortable financially. I just love the freshness of the air. It’s beautiful. The farms are amazing here. There are a lot more trainers to ride for. It seems like there are a lot more horses, more diversity. If a trainer has a horse that doesn’t suit here, there’s another track nearby. California is an island by itself.
Q: You’re going to ride at Ellis Park. What do you know about Ellis Park?
A: I don’t know anything about Ellis Park, other than I heard it’s very hot. My agent (Rocco O’Connor) is the paddock [analyst]. A lot of people say it’s fun. I’m excited to try a new track and see how that goes. I’m already having a great summer but looking forward to Ellis.
Q: You won graded stakes in California and before that a ton of races at Woodbine, including 159 in 2009 and 152 in 2010. Then, you didn’t ride races for parts of four years. How did that affect trying to get restarted?
A: Taking a break for four years, out of sight, out of mind. It did have a negative effect for coming back and trying to get in with everybody. A couple things worked against me. I did get hurt but also, I worked for a trainer and put a lot of eggs in that basket, hoping I’d have a great Del Mar and that kind of fell apart too. One of the most important things for a jockey is to have a lot of trainers to ride for, because if the barn has a bad year, it can reflect on you as a jockey. You need a lot of horses to be a top jockey.
To make a comeback after not being around so long, it has been a challenge. But I think I’m doing well and I’m happy with how it’s going. … Would I love to be leading jockey again? Yeah, for sure. Would I love to win three a day, ride 10? Yeah. But it’s very competitive all over the United States.
Q: The Ellis Park riding colony pretty much will be Churchill Downs minus a couple of riders who go to Saratoga. You’ll know the riders well.
The depth of the riding colony here is strong and deep. In my career, it’s always been like that…. With California being a little shaky right now, you’ve got some California jocks coming here. … There is so much purse structure, everybody is out, everybody is working. You have to fight for it.
Q: While women have made great strides as riders, you’re still definitely the minority. Having done that once, how does that prepare you for doing it again?
A: I know the hard work it takes to get to the top or to do well. But as you get older, you get wiser. Even though the game humbles you, you get used to how the cookie crumbles. You’ve got to roll with the punches. You’re going to win, you’re going to lose. There are a lot of highs but even more lows. You get to find your way and stay steady in the middle somewhere.
I love what I do. I’m healthy and I’m happy. Part of it is just enjoying life. I think people see that, and I think also horses love that. As long as you say healthy and can do it again tomorrow, it’s awesome.
Q: Why did you take the hiatus and then why did you come back?
A: The reason I took the time off is that I had just gotten married and thought I was going to have a baby. That didn’t work out. I was just going to take time off and see if that could happen, and my brother tweeted that I was retiring. So, we kind of had to roll with that punch. I was really not happy with him. I ended up getting divorced and no baby, so I decided I wanted to come back to horse racing. That’s something I love and am passionate about.
Q: Marriage is overrated?
A: Yeah [laughs]. It’s the leading cause of divorce, I’ve heard.
Q: What was the injury you had in New Orleans in early 2018?
A: I was in a grass race. A horse fell and I broke my collarbone and had surgery there. And I broke my knee, and I have a rod in my leg and some pins. But Tulane Hospital was incredible, and I was able to come back in two months. Yoga got me through all of it, because you really have to stretch those tendons and muscles to get back to the flexibility I need to be a jockey, and the balance. I’m 150% now.
Q: Anything you want people to know where you are at this point of your life?
A: I definitely feel like this is going to be home. I love Kentucky. I love the people. … I’m really healthy and in a great spot physically, with yoga and my cyclebar class I do and golf. My mind is good. Your ego is more in check as you get older, and also with yoga and meditation. I feel so in tune with what I’m doing with horses. Of course I’m really competitive. I want to be back on top. But I’m also taking it one day at a time and loving and enjoying it.”
Q: You finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on Game On Dude, who led until passed in the final few strides by Drosselmeyer. Good memories or bad memories?
A: My dream was always to have Donna Barton Brothers after the Breeders’ Cup come and interview me on the pony and have the crowd going wild and winning that race. But [coming to] the wire and knowing that
Donna did come after the race to interview me. But it was more like, “So how do you feel? Your ex-fiance just beat you.” You know, it was bittersweet, but that’s horse racing. Just another notch under my belt, and how things go in this game: You’re almost at the wire, and then something changes. But that’s just life. It’s always ever-changing. But as long as you’re healthy and doing what you love, that’s all you can ask for.
If you would rather see this interview as a video, just click here.
Santa Anita review
A couple of Bob Baffert’s better 3-year-olds ran against each other in Sunday’s Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes over a distance of 1 1/16 miles. And, as you might expect, they finished one-two.
Mucho Gusto proved to be the best over Roadster by a nice 2¼ lengths. Joe Talamo had the winning ride. Mucho Gusto wasn’t the favorite, but he wasn’t that far off the top choice. He paid $5.80, $2.60 and $2.20. Visitant was third.
“I told Joe, if we are going to win any bigger purses this horse need to learn to relax instead of going out there fast all the time,”
Talamo has ridden Mucho Gusto in all his starts.
“We had a really good trip, he broke really sharp, I noticed the two outside horses went and I was just trying to track them around there,” Talamo said. “He was just full of run turning for home. He just tries really hard and you can do whatever you want with him, he finally drew the outside today so we were able to kind of sit outside. With the right trip, I don’t think this colt has any distance limitations.”
The lesser of the two stakes was the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. Lemoona had a strong stretch run to go from sixth at the top of the stretch to win by a neck.
Lemoona paid $10.00, $6.40 and $3.80. Mirth was second and Pantsonfire, the favorite, was third.
“Getting back on the grass was good for her, but it was a slow pace,” said trainer Richard Baltas, who trained both Lemoona and Pantsonfire. “Pantsonfire was good but she was a little bit rank and I think it cost her. She hadn’t run for a while, but they both ran great races. I’m very happy with both horses.”
“I think getting back on the grass helped her,” Gutierrez said. “Last time she was well back and made one run and that’s what Richard told me to do [Sunday]. I was able to get her to relax and just kick at the end and she gave me a hell of a kick.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on (late Saturday) and Sunday.
Laurel (4): $100,000 Alma North Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Please Flatter Me ($2.80)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Polynesian Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Cordmaker ($6.80)
Laurel: $100,000 Prince George’s County Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Doctor Mounty ($16.80)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Big Dreyfus Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: I’m So Fancy ($6.40)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Trillium Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Miss Mo Mentum ($17.10)
Monmouth (10): $150,000 Pegasus Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: King for a Day ($13.80)
Belmont (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Gucci Factor ($12.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3-year-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mucho Gusto ($5.80)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 16.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 31st day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.74 44.99 57.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Wandering Patrol
|125
|1
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Gutierrez
|1.50
|4
|Miss Voluptuous
|125
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|22.80
|8
|Sunrise Royale
|125
|8
|6
|5–1½
|4–2½
|4–2
|3–nk
|Prat
|2.50
|3
|Smiling Annie
|125
|3
|8
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–2½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|7.60
|2
|Mixed Emotions
|123
|2
|5
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Espinoza
|49.70
|6
|Moonshine Annie
|125
|6
|1
|8
|7–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|7
|Christy Jackson
|116
|7
|7
|7–hd
|8
|8
|7–hd
|Velez
|7.50
|5
|Party Hostess
|116
|5
|4
|3–hd
|5–½
|7–½
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|51.20
|1
|WANDERING PATROL
|5.00
|3.60
|2.80
|4
|MISS VOLUPTUOUS
|14.40
|4.80
|8
|SUNRISE ROYALE
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$49.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3)
|$63.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8)
|$99.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-8-3-2)
|Carryover $1,558
Winner–Wandering Patrol Ch.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Roveing Patrol, by Nacheezmo. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $209,181 Roulette Pool $229 Exacta Pool $112,718 Superfecta Pool $48,269 Trifecta Pool $73,062 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,042. Scratched–none.
WANDERING PATROL had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MISS VOLUPTUOUS had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner throughout, fought back alongside that one through the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. SUNRISE ROYALE five wide early, stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. SMILING ANNIE between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. MIXED EMOTIONS also between foes early, chased along the inside, continued on the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOONSHINE ANNIE chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CHRISTY JACKSON pulled her way four wide between horses and was bumped early, tugged between foes and steadied nearing the half mile pole, continued three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PARTY HOSTESS drifted out and bumped a rival early, chased between horses, continued between foes on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick.
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.70 47.14 53.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|DQ–Cal's Gem
|122
|3
|5
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|Delgadillo
|2.20
|5
|Scoring
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|3–1
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.00
|6
|Mickelson
|122
|5
|6
|4–hd
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Desormeaux
|11.50
|8
|Palace Prince
|122
|7
|4
|5–½
|4–2
|4–4½
|Smith
|1.30
|2
|Governance
|122
|2
|2
|6–2½
|6–5
|5–ns
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.90
|7
|Restoring Dreams
|122
|6
|1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|Talamo
|24.70
|9
|Howbeit
|122
|8
|7
|7–10
|7–8
|7–7¼
|Flores
|29.90
|1
|Derby War
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Puglisi
|70.80
|5
|SCORING
|10.00
|5.60
|3.00
|6
|MICKELSON
|8.20
|5.20
|3
|DQ–CAL'S GEM
|2.80
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$32.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-8)
|$30.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-8-2)
|$804.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3)
|$70.95
Winner–Scoring B.c.2 by Justin Phillip out of High Heeled Hope, by Salt Lake. Bred by Castleton Lyons (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Pappas Horse Racing, Corp. Mutuel Pool $189,885 Roulette Pool $254 Daily Double Pool $46,436 Exacta Pool $90,445 Superfecta Pool $53,151 Super High Five Pool $6,128 Trifecta Pool $75,483. Scratched–Zimba Warrior. DQ–#3 Cal's Gem–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd.
CAL'S GEM bobbled at the start, had speed inside to duel for the lead then inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some under left handed urging in midstretch, was straightened then drifted out a bit again from the whip a sixteenth out and held on gamely. SCORING had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some a sixteenth out and finished willingly. MICKELSON chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came out some in the stretch, steadied when in tight between the top pair a sixteenth out and again in deep stretch and was outfinished. PALACE PRINCE stalked between horses early then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and was outkicked for the show. GOVERNANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. RESTORING DREAMS had speed between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked three wide between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HOWBEIT sent along five wide early, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DERBY WAR broke inward and behind the field, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and was outrun. Following a stewards' inquiry, CAL'S GEM was disqualified and placed third for interference in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.46 44.67 56.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Devils Dance
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Velez
|19.70
|7
|Moreisbetter
|124
|7
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|13.80
|8
|True Validity
|122
|8
|4
|5–1
|5–2
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Pereira
|18.60
|4
|Square Peggy
|124
|4
|8
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|4–nk
|Gryder
|23.50
|6
|Hello Bubbles
|124
|6
|7
|8
|8
|7–1½
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|12.70
|2
|Cavernndchipmunks
|124
|2
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|6–1
|Prat
|6.00
|3
|Rayana
|124
|3
|5
|6–1½
|7–hd
|8
|7–5¼
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|5
|Kiana's Love
|124
|5
|6
|3–1½
|3–1½
|5–1
|8
|Maldonado
|1.20
|1
|DEVILS DANCE
|41.40
|15.20
|6.80
|7
|MOREISBETTER
|11.80
|6.20
|8
|TRUE VALIDITY
|8.20
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$234.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$213.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4)
|$1,792.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8)
|$1,063.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-8-4-6)
|Carryover $2,585
Winner–Devils Dance Ch.f.3 by
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $218.95. Pick Three Pool $74,766.
DEVILS DANCE went up inside to the early lead, set a pressured pace then dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back under urging in the drive and held on gamely. MOREISBETTER pressed the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, battled outside the winner in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. TRUE VALIDITY angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and held the show between foes late. SQUARE PEGGY hopped some in a slow start, pulled just off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn, angled in entering the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for third four wide on the line. HELLO BUBBLES broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) had speed between horses then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. RAYANA in tight between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and between foes a quarter mile out and did not rally. KIANA'S LOVE went up between horses to press the pace then dueled between rivals on the turn and into the stretch, dropped back between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.18 45.44 58.25 1:11.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Top Brass
|125
|2
|6
|4–½
|4–2
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Talamo
|4.70
|5
|Best Two Minutes
|125
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|2–1
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|4
|Tough But Nice
|125
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|1.60
|7
|Puriano
|123
|6
|3
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–2½
|Pereira
|6.40
|6
|Giddymeister
|123
|5
|2
|3–2½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–ns
|Maldonado
|8.20
|1
|Candy Zip
|125
|1
|4
|2–½
|3–1½
|4–hd
|6
|Guce
|20.50
|2
|TOP BRASS
|11.40
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|BEST TWO MINUTES
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|TOUGH BUT NICE
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$338.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-7)
|$15.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$20.50
Winner–Top Brass Dbb.g.6 by Arch out of Agreeable Miss, by Speightstown. Bred by Keithshire Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Drummond, Lynn and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $219,915 Roulette Pool $456 Daily Double Pool $20,624 Exacta Pool $99,598 Superfecta Pool $47,389 Trifecta Pool $74,570. Scratched–American Currency.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $364.30. Pick Three Pool $26,949.
TOP BRASS broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and held. BEST TWO MINUTES also a bit slow to begin, chased off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and finished well along the inside. TOUGH BUT NICE dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, inched clear in midstretch, was between the top pair in deep stretch and just held third. PURIANO chased three deep then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. GIDDYMEISTER prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CANDY ZIP went up inside to duel for the lead on the backstretch and into the turn, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.99 45.48 1:09.77 1:22.44 1:34.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mucho Unusual
|124
|3
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Out of Balance
|124
|1
|4
|8
|8
|7–hd
|4–hd
|2–¾
|Talamo
|7.10
|7
|Velvet Queen
|122
|7
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1
|Delgadillo
|12.20
|2
|Ellie Arroway
|124
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–2½
|4–3
|Espinoza
|3.20
|4
|Posh Holly
|124
|4
|6
|5–hd
|7–1½
|5–1
|6–6
|5–3¼
|Gryder
|16.50
|8
|Ladymidtown
|124
|8
|7
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–2
|6–5½
|Bejarano
|8.10
|5
|All Star Cast
|122
|5
|5
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–1
|8
|7–¾
|Desormeaux
|3.30
|6
|Strike At Dawn
|124
|6
|8
|7–1½
|5–hd
|8
|7–hd
|8
|Arroyo, Jr.
|11.90
|3
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|7.20
|4.20
|3.40
|1
|OUT OF BALANCE
|6.20
|4.20
|7
|VELVET QUEEN
|6.40
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$70.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$21.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-2)
|$74.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7)
|$87.70
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-2-4)
|Carryover $8,899
Winner–Mucho Unusual B.f.3 by
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $291.35. Pick Three Pool $60,517. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-2-3) 88 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,657.75. Pick Four Pool $190,932. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1-2-3) 134 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,711.60. Pick Five Pool $578,343.
MUCHO UNUSUAL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, bid along the rail under urging in midstretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and held gamely. OUT OF BALANCE saved ground off the pace, advanced inside into and through the stretch and surged between foes late. VELVET QUEEN sped to the early lead outside a rival, inched away and set the pace just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished late. ELLIE ARROWAY pulled some and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch and three wide in midstretch and was outfinished in the late stages. POSH HOLLY (IRE) pulled between foes and was in a bit tight into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADYMIDTOWN three deep early, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) pulled between horses then chased between foes, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. STRIKE AT DAWN four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.36 45.82 1:10.87 1:17.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rather Nosy
|120
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–4
|1–2¾
|Prat
|2.30
|5
|Tapitha Bonita
|125
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Pereira
|1.10
|7
|Convince
|125
|7
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|4.00
|6
|Princess Dorian
|118
|6
|2
|6–2
|6–5
|4–3
|4–6¼
|Leon
|26.00
|1
|Smiling Rose
|120
|1
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–7¼
|Bejarano
|7.70
|2
|Gadot
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–7¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|39.60
|4
|Starza
|125
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–5
|7
|Gonzalez
|26.10
|3
|RATHER NOSY
|6.60
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|TAPITHA BONITA
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|CONVINCE
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$33.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$6.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6)
|$4.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-6-1)
|$157.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$6.40
Winner–Rather Nosy B.f.3 by Majesticperfection out of Frivolous Pal, by Not For Love. Bred by James A. Blackwell (MD). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $348,191 Roulette Pool $382 Daily Double Pool $34,648 Exacta Pool $171,763 Superfecta Pool $87,608 Super High Five Pool $49,493 Trifecta Pool $132,312. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $43.90. Pick Three Pool $79,804.
RATHER NOSY had speed a bit off thee rail then set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear into the stretch and proved best under urging. TAPITHA BONITA bumped between horses at the break, stalked off the rail then between horses into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the place. CONVINCE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, was three wide between horses into the stretch, also drifted in and was edged for second. PRINCESS DORIAN broke in and bumped a rival, chased off the rail then four wide into the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING ROSE broke inward and a bit slowly, went up inside to press then stalk the pace along the rail, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. GADOT also a bit slow to begin, was taken off the rail then drifted out into the turn, came six wide into the stretch, drifted out late and was not a threat. STARZA pressed the pace between horses then stalked between foes on the turn and gave way in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Possibly Perfect Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.20 50.31 1:14.89 1:38.89 2:02.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lemoona
|123
|7
|6–3
|6–2
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–3
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|4.00
|4
|Mirth
|121
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|1–1
|2–¾
|Mn Garcia
|8.20
|2
|Pantsonfire
|125
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Pulpit Rider
|125
|6
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–ns
|Gryder
|23.50
|5
|Lynne's Legacy
|125
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|Quinonez
|7.00
|1
|Zaffinah
|123
|1
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.40
|3
|Confidentially
|123
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Roman
|12.60
|8
|LEMOONA
|10.00
|6.40
|3.80
|4
|MIRTH
|8.20
|3.80
|2
|PANTSONFIRE (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$45.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$42.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-6)
|$70.23
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-6-5)
|$8,861.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2)
|$68.55
Winner–Lemoona Ch.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Singita, by Holy Bull. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $345,464 Roulette Pool $303 Daily Double Pool $38,986 Exacta Pool $160,385 Superfecta Pool $73,027 Super High Five Pool $8,709 Trifecta Pool $111,599. Scratched–Siberian Iris (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $36.35. Pick Three Pool $69,857.
LEMOONA angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. MIRTH took the early lead inside then came a bit off the rail to stalk the pace, bid outside the pacesetter on the first turn and backstretch and second turn, took the advantage again into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was edged on the line. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) came out a bit on the dirt crossing then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, angled out into the stretch, bid between foes in late stretch and held third. PULPIT RIDER three deep on the dirt crossing, took the lead and angled in, set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch and was outfinished late for the show. LYNNE'S LEGACY was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ZAFFINAH (IRE) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CONFIDENTIALLY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Affirmed Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 24.14 48.92 1:13.28 1:38.37 1:45.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mucho Gusto
|124
|6
|1
|4–1½
|4–2½
|3–2½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|1.90
|5
|Roadster
|124
|5
|4
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–1
|Smith
|1.00
|1
|Visitant
|122
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|Antongeorgi III
|5.00
|3
|Manhattan Up
|120
|3
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–12
|4–1½
|Pereira
|32.70
|4
|Kingly
|122
|4
|3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|4–2
|5–17
|Gutierrez
|7.50
|2
|Always Forgiven
|120
|2
|6
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Desormeaux
|24.90
|6
|MUCHO GUSTO
|5.80
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|ROADSTER
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|VISITANT
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3)
|$5.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$8.05
Winner–Mucho Gusto Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Teneri Farm Inc. &Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $350,472 Roulette Pool $418 Daily Double Pool $50,057 Exacta Pool $153,625 Superfecta Pool $85,003 Trifecta Pool $126,055. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $27.30. Pick Three Pool $53,683.
MUCHO GUSTO three deep into the first turn, bid four wide on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched clear under left handed urging, drifted in some late and proved best under a hold in the final strides. ROADSTER drifted out some into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. VISITANT bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside then between foes on the backstretch, fought back between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. MANHATTAN UP angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KINGLY pulled between horses then angled in and steadied inside midway through the first turn and again leaving that turn, bid along the rail on the backstretch, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back into the stretch then weakened. ALWAYS FORGIVEN had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.75 45.99 1:10.89 1:23.59 1:36.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Tequila Blanco
|125
|9
|6
|7–1½
|6–½
|6–2
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|7.00
|8
|Boru
|125
|8
|2
|1–3½
|1–6
|1–3
|1–3½
|2–2¼
|Maldonado
|1.60
|1
|Ohtani
|120
|1
|5
|4–1
|5–3
|5–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|Pereira
|7.80
|4
|King Charlie
|113
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Velez
|28.20
|10
|Zorich
|120
|10
|7
|6–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|5.80
|6
|Seven Oxen
|120
|6
|10
|9–½
|9–3
|8–hd
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Flores
|38.00
|3
|Indy Jones
|120
|3
|8
|8–4½
|8–3½
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Blanc
|34.30
|2
|Mongolian Hero
|120
|2
|11
|11
|10–1
|10–5
|10–10
|8–1¾
|Gutierrez
|17.10
|7
|Forecheck
|125
|7
|4
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9–1½
|9–hd
|9–8¼
|Bejarano
|3.30
|5
|Fortnite Dance
|120
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–2
|3–2½
|8–2½
|10–4½
|Figueroa
|27.70
|11
|Fort Dodge
|120
|11
|9
|10–2½
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Roman
|56.40
|9
|TEQUILA BLANCO
|16.00
|6.40
|4.00
|8
|BORU
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|OHTANI
|4.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$45.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$22.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-1-4)
|$183.12
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-1-4-10)
|Carryover $13,794
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-1)
|$77.25
Winner–Tequila Blanco B.g.5 by Cape Blanco (IRE) out of Colonial Review, by Pleasant Colony. Bred by Brandywine Farm (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jasmin, Robert, Miyadi, Steven and Vukmanovich, Leo. Mutuel Pool $343,068 Roulette Pool $525 Daily Double Pool $117,474 Exacta Pool $185,366 Superfecta Pool $134,898 Super High Five Pool $18,074 Trifecta Pool $165,290. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $55.35. Pick Three Pool $146,558. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-6-9) 2798 tickets with 4 correct paid $175.95. Pick Four Pool $645,308. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-8-6-9) 367 tickets with 5 correct paid $977.45. Pick Five Pool $470,029. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-8-6-9) 1664 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,187.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,297,955.
TEQUILA BLANCO three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging through the drive to get up in the last stride. BORU had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, cut the corner into the stretch and held on well but was edged on the line. OHTANI saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, continued along the rail and held the show. KING CHARLIE angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZORICH angled in between horses then chased outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SEVEN OXEN angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, moved up inside in the drive then could not sustain the bid late. INDY JONES settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN HERO broke in the air and slowly, settled inside, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. FORECHECK four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and wakened. FORTNITE DANCE drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. FORT DODGE angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|8,442
|$1,369,411
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,968,506
|Out of State
|N/A
|$11,633,807
|TOTAL
|8,442
|$14,971,724