Racing! Catching up with Chantal Sutherland

We’re going to be a bit lazy today and repurpose a Q&A session that Jennie Rees , who does publicity for Ellis Park and about 100 other things, had with one of our former jockeys, Chantal Sutherland . (By the way, follow Jennie on Twitter @TracksideJennie .) She, that’s Chantal not Jennie, will be riding at Ellis Park for the first time this summer.

You’ll remember Chantal as the first female jockey to win the Big ‘Cap and Hollywood Gold Cup. She also finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Game On Dude. She left Southern California and rode in Woodbine before taking a hiatus from riding for four years. She came back to Woodbine last year and now finds herself at Ellis Park. What follows is an edited transcript of what she’s been up to.

A: I’ve always wanted to ride in Kentucky; it’s been a dream of mine to come here. New Orleans and Kentucky link together, so I thought that was the best move coming from California.

California was good to me, but it was just so competitive to make a good living, to save money. It’s very expensive in California. Compared to Kentucky, to live here is more comfortable financially. I just love the freshness of the air. It’s beautiful. The farms are amazing here. There are a lot more trainers to ride for. It seems like there are a lot more horses, more diversity. If a trainer has a horse that doesn’t suit here, there’s another track nearby. California is an island by itself.

A: I don’t know anything about Ellis Park, other than I heard it’s very hot. My agent ( Rocco O’Connor ) is the paddock [analyst]. A lot of people say it’s fun. I’m excited to try a new track and see how that goes. I’m already having a great summer but looking forward to Ellis.

Q: You won graded stakes in California and before that a ton of races at Woodbine, including 159 in 2009 and 152 in 2010. Then, you didn’t ride races for parts of four years. How did that affect trying to get restarted?

A: Taking a break for four years, out of sight, out of mind. It did have a negative effect for coming back and trying to get in with everybody. A couple things worked against me. I did get hurt but also, I worked for a trainer and put a lot of eggs in that basket, hoping I’d have a great Del Mar and that kind of fell apart too. One of the most important things for a jockey is to have a lot of trainers to ride for, because if the barn has a bad year, it can reflect on you as a jockey. You need a lot of horses to be a top jockey.

To make a comeback after not being around so long, it has been a challenge. But I think I’m doing well and I’m happy with how it’s going. … Would I love to be leading jockey again? Yeah, for sure. Would I love to win three a day, ride 10? Yeah. But it’s very competitive all over the United States.

The depth of the riding colony here is strong and deep. In my career, it’s always been like that…. With California being a little shaky right now, you’ve got some California jocks coming here. … There is so much purse structure, everybody is out, everybody is working. You have to fight for it.

Q: While women have made great strides as riders, you’re still definitely the minority. Having done that once, how does that prepare you for doing it again?

A: I know the hard work it takes to get to the top or to do well. But as you get older, you get wiser. Even though the game humbles you, you get used to how the cookie crumbles. You’ve got to roll with the punches. You’re going to win, you’re going to lose. There are a lot of highs but even more lows. You get to find your way and stay steady in the middle somewhere.

I love what I do. I’m healthy and I’m happy. Part of it is just enjoying life. I think people see that, and I think also horses love that. As long as you say healthy and can do it again tomorrow, it’s awesome.

A: The reason I took the time off is that I had just gotten married and thought I was going to have a baby. That didn’t work out. I was just going to take time off and see if that could happen, and my brother tweeted that I was retiring. So, we kind of had to roll with that punch. I was really not happy with him. I ended up getting divorced and no baby, so I decided I wanted to come back to horse racing. That’s something I love and am passionate about.

A: I was in a grass race. A horse fell and I broke my collarbone and had surgery there. And I broke my knee, and I have a rod in my leg and some pins. But Tulane Hospital was incredible, and I was able to come back in two months. Yoga got me through all of it, because you really have to stretch those tendons and muscles to get back to the flexibility I need to be a jockey, and the balance. I’m 150% now.

A: I definitely feel like this is going to be home. I love Kentucky. I love the people. … I’m really healthy and in a great spot physically, with yoga and my cyclebar class I do and golf. My mind is good. Your ego is more in check as you get older, and also with yoga and meditation. I feel so in tune with what I’m doing with horses. Of course I’m really competitive. I want to be back on top. But I’m also taking it one day at a time and loving and enjoying it.”

A: My dream was always to have Donna Barton Brothers after the Breeders’ Cup come and interview me on the pony and have the crowd going wild and winning that race. But [coming to] the wire and knowing that Mike Smith was coming with his horse and Billy Mott, strong trainer, that stretch here that day seemed the longest stretch ever in the world. It was heartbreaking, but I felt a great sense of accomplishment too, because I got so close.

Donna did come after the race to interview me. But it was more like, “So how do you feel? Your ex-fiance just beat you.” You know, it was bittersweet, but that’s horse racing. Just another notch under my belt, and how things go in this game: You’re almost at the wire, and then something changes. But that’s just life. It’s always ever-changing. But as long as you’re healthy and doing what you love, that’s all you can ask for.

Mucho Gusto proved to be the best over Roadster by a nice 2¼ lengths. Joe Talamo had the winning ride. Mucho Gusto wasn’t the favorite, but he wasn’t that far off the top choice. He paid $5.80, $2.60 and $2.20. Visitant was third.

“I told Joe, if we are going to win any bigger purses this horse need to learn to relax instead of going out there fast all the time,” Baffert said. “I think this horse is maturing, he is a late foal and he’s getting better. That race at Sunland (Grade III Sunland Derby) set him back a little. They went so fast. There’s some derbies around, but I think he’ll probably go to the Haskell (Invitational, Grade I, 1 1/8 miles July 20 at Monmouth Park).”

“We had a really good trip, he broke really sharp, I noticed the two outside horses went and I was just trying to track them around there,” Talamo said. “He was just full of run turning for home. He just tries really hard and you can do whatever you want with him, he finally drew the outside today so we were able to kind of sit outside. With the right trip, I don’t think this colt has any distance limitations.”

The lesser of the two stakes was the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. Lemoona had a strong stretch run to go from sixth at the top of the stretch to win by a neck.

“Getting back on the grass was good for her, but it was a slow pace,” said trainer Richard Baltas , who trained both Lemoona and Pantsonfire. “Pantsonfire was good but she was a little bit rank and I think it cost her. She hadn’t run for a while, but they both ran great races. I’m very happy with both horses.”

“I think getting back on the grass helped her,” Gutierrez said. “Last time she was well back and made one run and that’s what Richard told me to do [Sunday]. I was able to get her to relax and just kick at the end and she gave me a hell of a kick.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 16. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 31st day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.74 44.99 57.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Wandering Patrol 125 1 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd Gutierrez 1.50 4 Miss Voluptuous 125 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 22.80 8 Sunrise Royale 125 8 6 5–1½ 4–2½ 4–2 3–nk Prat 2.50 3 Smiling Annie 125 3 8 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–2½ Arroyo, Jr. 7.60 2 Mixed Emotions 123 2 5 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd Espinoza 49.70 6 Moonshine Annie 125 6 1 8 7–½ 5–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 4.30 7 Christy Jackson 116 7 7 7–hd 8 8 7–hd Velez 7.50 5 Party Hostess 116 5 4 3–hd 5–½ 7–½ 8 Diaz, Jr. 51.20

1 WANDERING PATROL 5.00 3.60 2.80 4 MISS VOLUPTUOUS 14.40 4.80 8 SUNRISE ROYALE 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $49.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3) $63.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-8) $99.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-8-3-2) Carryover $1,558

Winner–Wandering Patrol Ch.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Roveing Patrol, by Nacheezmo. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $209,181 Roulette Pool $229 Exacta Pool $112,718 Superfecta Pool $48,269 Trifecta Pool $73,062 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,042. Scratched–none.

WANDERING PATROL had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MISS VOLUPTUOUS had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner throughout, fought back alongside that one through the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. SUNRISE ROYALE five wide early, stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. SMILING ANNIE between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. MIXED EMOTIONS also between foes early, chased along the inside, continued on the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOONSHINE ANNIE chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CHRISTY JACKSON pulled her way four wide between horses and was bumped early, tugged between foes and steadied nearing the half mile pole, continued three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PARTY HOSTESS drifted out and bumped a rival early, chased between horses, continued between foes on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.70 47.14 53.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 DQ–Cal's Gem 122 3 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd Delgadillo 2.20 5 Scoring 122 4 3 2–1 3–1 2–1¼ Bejarano 4.00 6 Mickelson 122 5 6 4–hd 2–hd 3–¾ Desormeaux 11.50 8 Palace Prince 122 7 4 5–½ 4–2 4–4½ Smith 1.30 2 Governance 122 2 2 6–2½ 6–5 5–ns Arroyo, Jr. 10.90 7 Restoring Dreams 122 6 1 3–hd 5–hd 6–½ Talamo 24.70 9 Howbeit 122 8 7 7–10 7–8 7–7¼ Flores 29.90 1 Derby War 122 1 8 8 8 8 Puglisi 70.80

5 SCORING 10.00 5.60 3.00 6 MICKELSON 8.20 5.20 3 DQ–CAL'S GEM 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $32.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-8) $30.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-8-2) $804.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $70.95

Winner–Scoring B.c.2 by Justin Phillip out of High Heeled Hope, by Salt Lake. Bred by Castleton Lyons (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Pappas Horse Racing, Corp. Mutuel Pool $189,885 Roulette Pool $254 Daily Double Pool $46,436 Exacta Pool $90,445 Superfecta Pool $53,151 Super High Five Pool $6,128 Trifecta Pool $75,483. Scratched–Zimba Warrior. DQ–#3 Cal's Gem–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 3rd.

CAL'S GEM bobbled at the start, had speed inside to duel for the lead then inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some under left handed urging in midstretch, was straightened then drifted out a bit again from the whip a sixteenth out and held on gamely. SCORING had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some a sixteenth out and finished willingly. MICKELSON chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came out some in the stretch, steadied when in tight between the top pair a sixteenth out and again in deep stretch and was outfinished. PALACE PRINCE stalked between horses early then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and was outkicked for the show. GOVERNANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. RESTORING DREAMS had speed between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked three wide between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HOWBEIT sent along five wide early, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DERBY WAR broke inward and behind the field, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and was outrun. Following a stewards' inquiry, CAL'S GEM was disqualified and placed third for interference in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.46 44.67 56.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Devils Dance 117 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Velez 19.70 7 Moreisbetter 124 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 13.80 8 True Validity 122 8 4 5–1 5–2 3–hd 3–ns Pereira 18.60 4 Square Peggy 124 4 8 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 4–nk Gryder 23.50 6 Hello Bubbles 124 6 7 8 8 7–1½ 5–¾ Bejarano 12.70 2 Cavernndchipmunks 124 2 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 6–1 Prat 6.00 3 Rayana 124 3 5 6–1½ 7–hd 8 7–5¼ Van Dyke 2.10 5 Kiana's Love 124 5 6 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–1 8 Maldonado 1.20

1 DEVILS DANCE 41.40 15.20 6.80 7 MOREISBETTER 11.80 6.20 8 TRUE VALIDITY 8.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $234.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $213.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4) $1,792.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $1,063.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-8-4-6) Carryover $2,585

Winner–Devils Dance Ch.f.3 by Goldencents out of Dance Darling, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A.. Mutuel Pool $265,747 Roulette Pool $267 Daily Double Pool $23,777 Exacta Pool $124,754 Superfecta Pool $74,371 Trifecta Pool $107,858 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,386. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $218.95. Pick Three Pool $74,766.

DEVILS DANCE went up inside to the early lead, set a pressured pace then dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back under urging in the drive and held on gamely. MOREISBETTER pressed the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, battled outside the winner in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. TRUE VALIDITY angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and held the show between foes late. SQUARE PEGGY hopped some in a slow start, pulled just off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn, angled in entering the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for third four wide on the line. HELLO BUBBLES broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. CAVERNNDCHIPMUNKS (FR) had speed between horses then saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. RAYANA in tight between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and between foes a quarter mile out and did not rally. KIANA'S LOVE went up between horses to press the pace then dueled between rivals on the turn and into the stretch, dropped back between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.18 45.44 58.25 1:11.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Top Brass 125 2 6 4–½ 4–2 3–1½ 1–¾ Talamo 4.70 5 Best Two Minutes 125 4 5 6 6 6 2–1 Van Dyke 1.90 4 Tough But Nice 125 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 3–nk Arroyo, Jr. 1.60 7 Puriano 123 6 3 5–1½ 5–2 5–1½ 4–2½ Pereira 6.40 6 Giddymeister 123 5 2 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–ns Maldonado 8.20 1 Candy Zip 125 1 4 2–½ 3–1½ 4–hd 6 Guce 20.50

2 TOP BRASS 11.40 4.80 3.40 5 BEST TWO MINUTES 3.00 2.20 4 TOUGH BUT NICE 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $338.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-7) $15.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $20.50

Winner–Top Brass Dbb.g.6 by Arch out of Agreeable Miss, by Speightstown. Bred by Keithshire Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Drummond, Lynn and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $219,915 Roulette Pool $456 Daily Double Pool $20,624 Exacta Pool $99,598 Superfecta Pool $47,389 Trifecta Pool $74,570. Scratched–American Currency. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $364.30. Pick Three Pool $26,949.

TOP BRASS broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and held. BEST TWO MINUTES also a bit slow to begin, chased off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and finished well along the inside. TOUGH BUT NICE dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, inched clear in midstretch, was between the top pair in deep stretch and just held third. PURIANO chased three deep then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. GIDDYMEISTER prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CANDY ZIP went up inside to duel for the lead on the backstretch and into the turn, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.99 45.48 1:09.77 1:22.44 1:34.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mucho Unusual 124 3 3 3–hd 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 1–hd Prat 2.60 1 Out of Balance 124 1 4 8 8 7–hd 4–hd 2–¾ Talamo 7.10 7 Velvet Queen 122 7 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–1 Delgadillo 12.20 2 Ellie Arroway 124 2 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–2½ 4–3 Espinoza 3.20 4 Posh Holly 124 4 6 5–hd 7–1½ 5–1 6–6 5–3¼ Gryder 16.50 8 Ladymidtown 124 8 7 4–1½ 3–½ 4–1½ 5–2 6–5½ Bejarano 8.10 5 All Star Cast 122 5 5 6–hd 6–½ 6–1 8 7–¾ Desormeaux 3.30 6 Strike At Dawn 124 6 8 7–1½ 5–hd 8 7–hd 8 Arroyo, Jr. 11.90

3 MUCHO UNUSUAL 7.20 4.20 3.40 1 OUT OF BALANCE 6.20 4.20 7 VELVET QUEEN 6.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $70.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-2) $74.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $87.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-7-2-4) Carryover $8,899

Winner–Mucho Unusual B.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $344,640 Roulette Pool $395 Daily Double Pool $34,503 Exacta Pool $184,579 Superfecta Pool $81,404 Trifecta Pool $129,662 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,272. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $291.35. Pick Three Pool $60,517. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-2-3) 88 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,657.75. Pick Four Pool $190,932. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1-2-3) 134 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,711.60. Pick Five Pool $578,343.

MUCHO UNUSUAL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, bid along the rail under urging in midstretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and held gamely. OUT OF BALANCE saved ground off the pace, advanced inside into and through the stretch and surged between foes late. VELVET QUEEN sped to the early lead outside a rival, inched away and set the pace just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished late. ELLIE ARROWAY pulled some and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch and three wide in midstretch and was outfinished in the late stages. POSH HOLLY (IRE) pulled between foes and was in a bit tight into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADYMIDTOWN three deep early, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) pulled between horses then chased between foes, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. STRIKE AT DAWN four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.36 45.82 1:10.87 1:17.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rather Nosy 120 3 4 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–2¾ Prat 2.30 5 Tapitha Bonita 125 5 5 5–1½ 5–hd 3–hd 2–nk Pereira 1.10 7 Convince 125 7 3 3–hd 3–1 2–hd 3–1½ Cedillo 4.00 6 Princess Dorian 118 6 2 6–2 6–5 4–3 4–6¼ Leon 26.00 1 Smiling Rose 120 1 6 4–1 4–hd 5–2 5–7¼ Bejarano 7.70 2 Gadot 120 2 7 7 7 7 6–7¼ Arroyo, Jr. 39.60 4 Starza 125 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 6–5 7 Gonzalez 26.10

3 RATHER NOSY 6.60 2.80 2.20 5 TAPITHA BONITA 2.40 2.10 7 CONVINCE 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $33.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6) $4.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-6-1) $157.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $6.40

Winner–Rather Nosy B.f.3 by Majesticperfection out of Frivolous Pal, by Not For Love. Bred by James A. Blackwell (MD). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $348,191 Roulette Pool $382 Daily Double Pool $34,648 Exacta Pool $171,763 Superfecta Pool $87,608 Super High Five Pool $49,493 Trifecta Pool $132,312. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $43.90. Pick Three Pool $79,804.

RATHER NOSY had speed a bit off thee rail then set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear into the stretch and proved best under urging. TAPITHA BONITA bumped between horses at the break, stalked off the rail then between horses into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the place. CONVINCE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, was three wide between horses into the stretch, also drifted in and was edged for second. PRINCESS DORIAN broke in and bumped a rival, chased off the rail then four wide into the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMILING ROSE broke inward and a bit slowly, went up inside to press then stalk the pace along the rail, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. GADOT also a bit slow to begin, was taken off the rail then drifted out into the turn, came six wide into the stretch, drifted out late and was not a threat. STARZA pressed the pace between horses then stalked between foes on the turn and gave way in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Possibly Perfect Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.20 50.31 1:14.89 1:38.89 2:02.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lemoona 123 7 6–3 6–2 5–hd 6–2½ 6–3 1–nk Gutierrez 4.00 4 Mirth 121 4 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–1 1–1 2–¾ Mn Garcia 8.20 2 Pantsonfire 125 2 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 3–hd 3–1½ 3–¾ Prat 1.80 6 Pulpit Rider 125 6 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 4–ns Gryder 23.50 5 Lynne's Legacy 125 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ Quinonez 7.00 1 Zaffinah 123 1 5–½ 5–hd 6–2½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 2.40 3 Confidentially 123 3 7 7 7 7 7 7 Roman 12.60

8 LEMOONA 10.00 6.40 3.80 4 MIRTH 8.20 3.80 2 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $45.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $42.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-2-6) $70.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-2-6-5) $8,861.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-2) $68.55

Winner–Lemoona Ch.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Singita, by Holy Bull. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $345,464 Roulette Pool $303 Daily Double Pool $38,986 Exacta Pool $160,385 Superfecta Pool $73,027 Super High Five Pool $8,709 Trifecta Pool $111,599. Scratched–Siberian Iris (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $36.35. Pick Three Pool $69,857.

LEMOONA angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. MIRTH took the early lead inside then came a bit off the rail to stalk the pace, bid outside the pacesetter on the first turn and backstretch and second turn, took the advantage again into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was edged on the line. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) came out a bit on the dirt crossing then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, angled out into the stretch, bid between foes in late stretch and held third. PULPIT RIDER three deep on the dirt crossing, took the lead and angled in, set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch and was outfinished late for the show. LYNNE'S LEGACY was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ZAFFINAH (IRE) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CONFIDENTIALLY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Affirmed Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 24.14 48.92 1:13.28 1:38.37 1:45.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mucho Gusto 124 6 1 4–1½ 4–2½ 3–2½ 1–2 1–2¼ Talamo 1.90 5 Roadster 124 5 4 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 3–½ 2–1 Smith 1.00 1 Visitant 122 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 Antongeorgi III 5.00 3 Manhattan Up 120 3 2 6 6 6 5–12 4–1½ Pereira 32.70 4 Kingly 122 4 3 3–hd 2–hd 1–hd 4–2 5–17 Gutierrez 7.50 2 Always Forgiven 120 2 6 2–1 3–hd 5–hd 6 6 Desormeaux 24.90

6 MUCHO GUSTO 5.80 2.60 2.20 5 ROADSTER 2.40 2.10 1 VISITANT 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3) $5.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $8.05

Winner–Mucho Gusto Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Teneri Farm Inc. &Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $350,472 Roulette Pool $418 Daily Double Pool $50,057 Exacta Pool $153,625 Superfecta Pool $85,003 Trifecta Pool $126,055. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $27.30. Pick Three Pool $53,683.

MUCHO GUSTO three deep into the first turn, bid four wide on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched clear under left handed urging, drifted in some late and proved best under a hold in the final strides. ROADSTER drifted out some into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. VISITANT bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside then between foes on the backstretch, fought back between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. MANHATTAN UP angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KINGLY pulled between horses then angled in and steadied inside midway through the first turn and again leaving that turn, bid along the rail on the backstretch, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back into the stretch then weakened. ALWAYS FORGIVEN had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.75 45.99 1:10.89 1:23.59 1:36.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tequila Blanco 125 9 6 7–1½ 6–½ 6–2 3–hd 1–nk Cedillo 7.00 8 Boru 125 8 2 1–3½ 1–6 1–3 1–3½ 2–2¼ Maldonado 1.60 1 Ohtani 120 1 5 4–1 5–3 5–hd 2–hd 3–1 Pereira 7.80 4 King Charlie 113 4 1 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 4–1½ 4–hd Velez 28.20 10 Zorich 120 10 7 6–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–hd Van Dyke 5.80 6 Seven Oxen 120 6 10 9–½ 9–3 8–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Flores 38.00 3 Indy Jones 120 3 8 8–4½ 8–3½ 7–1½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Blanc 34.30 2 Mongolian Hero 120 2 11 11 10–1 10–5 10–10 8–1¾ Gutierrez 17.10 7 Forecheck 125 7 4 5–hd 7–hd 9–1½ 9–hd 9–8¼ Bejarano 3.30 5 Fortnite Dance 120 5 3 3–½ 3–2 3–2½ 8–2½ 10–4½ Figueroa 27.70 11 Fort Dodge 120 11 9 10–2½ 11 11 11 11 Roman 56.40

9 TEQUILA BLANCO 16.00 6.40 4.00 8 BORU 3.60 2.80 1 OHTANI 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $45.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $22.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-1-4) $183.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-1-4-10) Carryover $13,794 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-1) $77.25

Winner–Tequila Blanco B.g.5 by Cape Blanco (IRE) out of Colonial Review, by Pleasant Colony. Bred by Brandywine Farm (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jasmin, Robert, Miyadi, Steven and Vukmanovich, Leo. Mutuel Pool $343,068 Roulette Pool $525 Daily Double Pool $117,474 Exacta Pool $185,366 Superfecta Pool $134,898 Super High Five Pool $18,074 Trifecta Pool $165,290. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $55.35. Pick Three Pool $146,558. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-6-9) 2798 tickets with 4 correct paid $175.95. Pick Four Pool $645,308. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-8-6-9) 367 tickets with 5 correct paid $977.45. Pick Five Pool $470,029. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-8-6-9) 1664 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,187.64. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,297,955.

TEQUILA BLANCO three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging through the drive to get up in the last stride. BORU had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, cut the corner into the stretch and held on well but was edged on the line. OHTANI saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, continued along the rail and held the show. KING CHARLIE angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZORICH angled in between horses then chased outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SEVEN OXEN angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, moved up inside in the drive then could not sustain the bid late. INDY JONES settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN HERO broke in the air and slowly, settled inside, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. FORECHECK four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and wakened. FORTNITE DANCE drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. FORT DODGE angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and had little left for the drive.