Racing! The final weekend is upon us 

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at the horse disqualifications at Santa Anita.

One of the interesting things about the close of this meeting is to see how, as we’ve been calling it, the super panel has been disqualifying horses from running. It’s headed by Dr. Rick Arthur, chief equine veterinarian for California, and Darrel McHargue , the chief steward for the California Horse Racing Board.

Those disqualified from Saturday are: the Creep (trainer Jonathan Wong ), Hootie ( Michael McCarthy ), Istain Man (first time starter, trainer not listed), Verified ( Keith Desormeaux ), Flying Flirt ( Louis Bradvica ), Queen Be to You (formerly trained by Michael Pender , who is on suspension) and Batiquitos ( Bill Spawr ).

“The reality is we were extremely cautious,” Arthur said. “We erred on the side of caution is all I can say. We looked at horses in ways that they’ve never been examined before.”

The regulations go away after Sunday but for how long we don’t know. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said on Thursday that the screening process should stay in place.

In an interview before the Feinstein announcement, Chuck Winner , CHRB chairman, told The Times they will look at extending the pre-race evaluations but there are things to be worked out. It is a project that would need some infrastructure before it became and every day staple.

You had your choice of three $67,000 races on Friday and we went with the seventh race, an allowance/optional claimer for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf.

“He’s a very powerful horse,” jockey Victor Espinoza told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “When he pushed off at the start, his hind end slipped a little, so I left him alone and let him get into his stride. He was able to recover and we were cruising behind those two horses (Contagion and Tikkun Olam). He finished really strong.”

“[Nolde is] good on the turf and he’s a 3-year-old,” said trainer John Shirreffs , whose comment would indicate they are looking at the Oceanside Stakes on opening day at Del Mar.

Santa Anita finishes its meeting with two 10-race cards, both starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, and has three stakes races, all worth $100,000 or more. It also has five turf races. Except for the four-horse Dream of Summer Stakes, which has four horses, the field sizes are OK to good.

And speaking of the $100,000 Dream of Summer Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile, the favorite, at 4-5 is Starr of Quality, for trainer Spawr and jockey Tiago Pereira . She is five-of-22 lifetime, with her last win coming three back in an allowance. She was sixth in the Grade 2 Santa Margarita.

The second favorite is Coco Kisses, at 2-1, for Jeff Bonde and Mike Smith . She is two-of-15 lifetime with her last win coming Dec. 2 at Del Mar in an allowance. Having Smith as the jockey is drawing this filly some extra attention. Post time is around 2 p.m.

The second stakes of the day is the $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes for Cal-bred 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The favorite is Our Silver Oak at 5-2 for Wong and Smith. He ships in from Golden Gate where he was second last out in the Silky Sullivan. She has won one-of-10 lifetime.

Lieutenant Dan is the 3-1 second choice for Steve Miyadi and Geovanni Franco . He’s won three of his seven lifetime races including the Echo Eddie at Santa Anita. He was third in the Silky Sullivan. Post is around 3:30 p.m.

The final stakes of the day is the Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Storm the Hill, at 7-2, is the favorite for Phil D’Amato and Rafael Bejarano . She won the Ken Maddy Stakes and won last year’s Wilshire Stakes. She’s won five-of-23 lifetime, running mostly stakes races.

The second choice is Ollie’s Candy, at 5-1, for John Sadler and Kent Desormeaux . Her last two races were Grade 1s where she was second in the Del Mar Oaks and seventh in the Gamely Stakes. Post is around 4:35 p.m.

Simply Breathless was a first-time Euro horse who made her US debut at Golden Gate in April for trainer Neil Drysdale and Flavien Prat saw fit to go ride up there. That speaks volumes to me. This was the first start off a seven-month break from racing at the top racetracks in the UK (Ascot, Newmarket, Goodwood). We are getting 6-1 morning line and possibly more.

Friday’s result: What a great way to start the last weekend of the Santa Anita meet as Awesome Heights romped home at 19-1. We wanted 12-1 and got way better as the horse demolished the other runners.

He ran the best race of his seven-outing career when drawn on the outside two outs ago at a shorter distance where he was only beaten a neck while third. This gelding is not particularly quick into stride and the 330-yard distance certainly suits him better than 300 yards. In last start from the No. 2 post, he was loaded with run past the wire after losing ground early from between horses when bumped leaving the gate.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 21. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 32nd day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $46,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.99 45.53 57.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 River God 113 5 5 6–½ 5–1 3–1 1–½ Velez 4.90 9 Oil Can Knight 120 9 8 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–¾ Cedillo 4.70 1 Lincoln City 120 1 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–2½ 3–¾ Hernandez 66.00 6 Street Image 120 6 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–½ Arroyo, Jr. 4.40 8 Seeking Refuge 120 8 4 5–1 6–½ 5–hd 5–½ Bejarano 2.30 7 Castle Gate 120 7 6 7–1½ 7–2 6–½ 6–2½ Van Dyke 8.00 2 Fifteen to Vegas 120 2 9 9 9 9 7–½ Puglisi 27.40 3 Greyhammer 120 3 7 8–4½ 8–4 8–1½ 8–3¾ Flores 75.70 4 Mercy Rule 120 4 3 4–1 4–½ 7–1½ 9 Maldonado 4.50

5 RIVER GOD 11.80 5.00 4.60 9 OIL CAN KNIGHT 6.00 4.80 1 LINCOLN CITY 17.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $33.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-1-6) $628.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-1) $382.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-1-6-8) Carryover $42,708

Winner–River God B.g.3 by J P's Gusto out of Siren, by War Chant. Bred by Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $148,553 Roulette Pool $267 Exacta Pool $92,314 Superfecta Pool $42,007 Trifecta Pool $57,543 X-5 Super High Five Pool $37,885. Scratched–none.

RIVER GOD stalked between horses then just off the rail, continued inside on the turn, cut the corner under urging into the stretch, came out in midstretch and again a sixteenth out and rallied under good handling to get up nearing the wire. OIL CAN KNIGHT broke a bit slowly, moved up outside then pressed the pace three deep, dueled alongside a rival on the turn, took a short lead nearing midstretch and held on well but was caught late. LINCOLN CITY sent inside then pulled and prompted the pace along the rail, was shuffled back into the turn, came out leaving the bend and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly for the show. STREET IMAGE had good early speed and dueled between foes leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn, fought back in midstretch and was edged for third late. SEEKING REFUGE stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. CASTLE GATE pulled between horses and steadied nearing the half mile pole, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, also angled in some and could not offer the necessary late kick. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. GREYHAMMER steadied between horses early, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. MERCY RULE also steadied between horses midway on the backstretch, stalked just off the rail to the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.75 47.22 53.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Unchain Her Heart 122 1 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–2¾ Gryder 1.80 2 Nocherylikemychery 122 2 8 5–hd 4–2 2–1 Payeras 20.30 6 Vegan 122 6 1 2–½ 2–2 3–1½ Gutierrez 2.30 3 Warrior's Moon 122 3 6 6–½ 5–1 4–1¼ Prat 9.70 7 Takes a Village 122 7 4 3–1 3–½ 5–½ Maldonado 2.40 5 Fran's Empire 122 5 2 7–3 6–1½ 6–7 Bejarano 17.10 4 A Royal Ace 122 4 5 4–1½ 7–4 7–1 Cedillo 26.50 8 Circleofcolor 122 8 7 8 8 8 Arroyo, Jr. 78.30

1 UNCHAIN HER HEART 5.60 4.20 3.00 2 NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY 12.40 6.00 6 VEGAN 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $34.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-3) $69.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-6-3-7) $1,559.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $63.00

Winner–Unchain Her Heart B.f.2 by Shackleford out of Courting Elaine, by Doneraile Court. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Janlois Racing, LLC, Bennett, R., Cahee, M., Conavay, D., Conavay, L., Do. Mutuel Pool $134,934 Roulette Pool $284 Daily Double Pool $33,130 Exacta Pool $72,860 Superfecta Pool $37,326 Super High Five Pool $119,861 Trifecta Pool $50,965. Scratched–none.

UNCHAIN HER HEART had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY hopped then bobbled in a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace and went up the rail in the stretch for the place. VEGAN pressed then stalked the pace between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. WARRIOR'S MOON chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TAKES A VILLAGE prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and weakened. FRAN'S EMPIRE chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. A ROYAL ACE had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between foes into the stretch and weakened. CIRCLEOFCOLOR broke a bit slowly, chased outside then dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 48.16 1:13.32 1:25.56 1:37.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Good Bye Putin 120 5 5 4–hd 5–2 4–hd 3–1½ 1–1¾ Espinoza 3.40 7 Loaded Joe 120 7 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd Bejarano 3.90 4 Jamming Eddy 120 4 2 3–1 3–½ 3–2 2–1 3–2¼ Prat 1.30 1 Etterbay Ucklay 120 1 4 5–1½ 4–1 5–3 4–hd 4–4¼ Talamo 11.30 2 Peedie 120 2 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 5–6 5–2¾ Gutierrez 7.50 3 Cafe Clara 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 6–1¼ Figueroa 94.40 6 General Mo 120 6 6 6–4 6–2½ 6–3½ 6–3 7 Van Dyke 6.90

5 GOOD BYE PUTIN 8.80 4.40 2.80 7 LOADED JOE 4.80 3.00 4 JAMMING EDDY 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $35.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-1) $25.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-1-2) $502.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $24.80

Winner–Good Bye Putin B.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Moscow Rising, by Moscow Ballet. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $225,012 Roulette Pool $178 Daily Double Pool $22,657 Exacta Pool $124,737 Superfecta Pool $59,269 Super High Five Pool $3,791 Trifecta Pool $85,726. Scratched–No Parking Here. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $47.20. Pick Three Pool $49,199.

GOOD BYE PUTIN pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the backstretch and alongside a foe on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. LOADED JOE pulled his way to the lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the place. JAMMING EDDY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, put a head in front outside the runner-up in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was outgamed for second. ETTERBAY UCKLAY saved ground stalking the pace, inched forward leaving the backstretch, continued along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PEEDIE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAFE CLARA broke a bit slowly then came out and was steadied, saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. GENERAL MO also off a bit slowly, chased three deep then just off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.24 48.53 1:13.41 1:26.30 1:39.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Feeling Strong 120 4 4 6 6 3–1½ 1–2 1–2¾ Pereira 2.40 1 I Can Do This 125 1 3 3–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–4 2–2½ Prat 0.90 5 Oh Man 116 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–2½ Velez 3.70 6 Tribal Roar 123 6 5 2–2 2–1 1–hd 3–1½ 4–5¾ Maldonado 8.50 3 Poppy's C Note 118 3 2 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 6 5–¾ Cedillo 26.40 2 Hard to Come Home 111 2 6 4–hd 3–hd 6 5–½ 6 Diaz, Jr. 34.60

4 FEELING STRONG 6.80 3.00 2.20 1 I CAN DO THIS 2.40 2.10 5 OH MAN 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-6) $3.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $7.00

Winner–Feeling Strong Ch.g.3 by Capital Account out of Feel Ridge (BRZ), by Choctaw Ridge. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $204,247 Roulette Pool $247 Daily Double Pool $22,103 Exacta Pool $91,479 Superfecta Pool $50,976 Trifecta Pool $68,339. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $34.80. Pick Three Pool $20,316.

FEELING STRONG chased off the rail, went up four wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, drifted in late and proved best under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. I CAN DO THIS bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. OH MAN had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. TRIBAL ROAR twisted his head and broke a bit slowly, had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, battled between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. POPPY'S C NOTE stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. HARD TO COME HOME broke in and bumped a rival, settled off the rail then stalked between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back a bit off the fence on that turn, found the inside in the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.67 45.02 57.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Awesome Heights 123 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–3½ 1–1¾ Maldonado 19.20 4 Make It a Triple 125 4 6 5–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 2–nk Bednar 39.30 8 North County Guy 125 8 8 9 6–hd 5–1 3–1 Arroyo, Jr. 2.60 1 Very Very Stella 125 1 9 7–1 7–hd 6–hd 4–nk Cedillo 10.70 7 Morgan S. 125 7 7 4–½ 3–hd 4–2 5–nk Van Dyke 6.60 5 Regal Born 125 5 1 6–hd 8–1 7–hd 6–1 Pereira 12.90 9 Eric the Trojan 125 9 4 8–½ 9 8–½ 7–1½ Prat 1.40 6 Eskimo Roses 125 6 2 2–2 2–3½ 2–1½ 8–1¼ Gutierrez 7.50 3 The Rule of King's 116 3 5 3–hd 5–1½ 9 9 Velez 35.40

2 AWESOME HEIGHTS 40.40 16.80 9.80 4 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 28.40 13.40 8 NORTH COUNTY GUY 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $111.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $289.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-1) $2,972.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $1,317.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-1-7) Carryover $2,434

Winner–Awesome Heights B.g.5 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Girdner, Paul K. and Stolfo, Jack. Mutuel Pool $239,007 Roulette Pool $135 Daily Double Pool $29,966 Exacta Pool $147,884 Superfecta Pool $75,896 Trifecta Pool $110,488 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,189. Claimed–Eric the Trojan by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $228.65. Pick Three Pool $44,938. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-4-2) 180 tickets with 4 correct paid $594.95. Pick Four Pool $140,191. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-5-4-2) 76 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,018.20. Pick Five Pool $355,147.

AWESOME HEIGHTS had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held. MAKE IT A TRIPLE pulled a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out in the drive and edged a rival for the place. NORTH COUNTY GUY hopped slightly at the start, dropped back and angled in, found the inside into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside again in midstretch and was edged for second along the fence. VERY VERY STELLA saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MORGAN S. stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued alongside the runner-up into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REGAL BORN steadied between horses early, chased outside, swung five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ERIC THE TROJAN angled in and settled outside a rival, split horses twice in the stretch and was outfinished. ESKIMO ROSES angled in and dueled outside the winner, stalked off the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. THE RULE OF KING'S had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside into and on the turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.17 46.49 58.46 1:11.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Call You Tomorrow 124 5 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Gutierrez 1.00 5 Reedley 124 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–3½ Mn Garcia 1.60 1 Babael 124 1 2 3–hd 3–3 3–5 3–5½ Talamo 2.60 3 Cross Town 124 3 5 4–2½ 4–2½ 4–3 4–7¼ Roman 28.70 2 R B Eye 117 2 4 5 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 44.40

6 CALL YOU TOMORROW 4.00 2.20 2.10 5 REEDLEY 2.60 2.10 1 BABAEL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $86.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $3.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3) $1.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $2.55 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-4) $29.60

Winner–Call You Tomorrow Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Trout River Red, by Indian Charlie. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $203,911 Daily Double Pool $20,889 Exacta Pool $82,118 Superfecta Pool $33,854 Trifecta Pool $59,575. Claimed–Call You Tomorrow by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–Fait Accompli. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $66.85. Pick Three Pool $42,493. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $37.65.

CALL YOU TOMORROW sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail under urging through a stiff drive and gamely prevailed. REEDLEY stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the winner to press the pace, dueled outside that one on the turn and through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. BABAEL saved ground stalking the pace, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CROSS TOWN broke in a bit and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, continued off the inside on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. R B EYE bumped some at the start, settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.50 49.40 1:14.25 1:26.31 1:38.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Nolde 124 2 6 3–½ 3–1 3–1 2–1 1–¾ Espinoza 1.30 1 Contagion 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 13.80 3 Proud Pedro 124 3 7 5–hd 5–1 5–hd 6–½ 3–½ Prat 1.70 5 Power Down 124 5 5 7 7 4–hd 4–1½ 4–¾ Talamo 22.80 6 Of Good Report 124 6 3 4–1 4–hd 6–1 7 5–nk Bejarano 9.20 8 Order and Law 122 7 4 6–1 6–1 7 5–hd 6–1¼ Gryder 5.20 4 Tikkun Olam 122 4 2 2–2 2–3 2–1½ 3–hd 7 Arroyo, Jr. 26.50

2 NOLDE 4.60 3.20 2.40 1 CONTAGION 10.40 5.00 3 PROUD PEDRO (FR) 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $20.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-5) $39.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-3-5-6) $821.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $33.00

Winner–Nolde Dbb.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Sister Moon, by Dixie Union. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $260,683 Roulette Pool $270 Daily Double Pool $33,554 Exacta Pool $127,675 Superfecta Pool $67,811 Super High Five Pool $26,431 Trifecta Pool $100,011. Scratched–Urban Light (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $57.45. Pick Three Pool $36,420. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $21.70.

NOLDE bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CONTAGION reluctant to load, broke alertly and sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in and fought back inside in the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. PROUD PEDRO (FR) broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. POWER DOWN (IRE) tugged between horses early, chased just off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for third. OF GOOD REPORT between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ORDER AND LAW three deep early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, split horses in deep stretch and was outkicked. TIKKUN OLAM pressed the pace outside the runner-up, stalked leaving the second turn, fell back between foes in midstretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.70 45.98 1:10.60 1:17.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Royal Trump 125 2 5 6–1 4–½ 2–1½ 1–ns Talamo 1.70 8 Italiano 125 7 1 2–3 2–1 1–1 2–4¼ Maldonado 1.60 6 Vander Kelen 125 5 4 4–1 3–hd 4–2 3–1¼ Pereira 6.20 4 Bouncing Around 125 4 6 3–hd 5–3 5–3½ 4–1¾ Puglisi 6.70 1 Forestation 120 1 3 7 6–1 6–8 5–½ Arroyo, Jr. 6.20 3 Sea's Journey 125 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 6–20½ Figueroa 22.10 7 Concur 125 6 7 5–hd 7 7 7 Bejarano 0.00

2 ROYAL TRUMP 5.40 2.60 2.20 8 ITALIANO 2.60 2.20 6 VANDER KELEN 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-4) $3.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6) $8.05 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-7) $4.40

Winner–Royal Trump B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Royal Woodman, by Woodman. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Rodney E. Orr. Mutuel Pool $170,051 Roulette Pool $263 Daily Double Pool $25,161 Exacta Pool $73,739 Superfecta Pool $18,611 Trifecta Pool $39,700. Scratched–Aced. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-2) paid $8.95. Pick Three Pool $28,635. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $2.70.

ROYAL TRUMP between horses early, chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging. ITALIANO angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away off the rail in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. VANDER KELEN stalked outside then alongside a rival, split horses on the turn and gained the show. BOUNCING AROUND reared at the break to be away slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FORESTATION chased then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. SEA'S JOURNEY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CONCUR hopped some and was held up by the assistant starter, chased outside, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start and ruled BOUNCING AROUND was the cause of his own trouble but CONCUR was denied a fair beginning and was declared a nonstarter.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.90 47.66 1:13.46 1:26.43 1:38.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lucky Stepper 120 1 2 4–1½ 4–1 3–1 1–½ 1–1¾ Espinoza 1.20 5 Golden Necklace 120 4 6 7–hd 8 7–1½ 4–4 2–4 Talamo 16.80 7 Sidepocket Charger 125 6 5 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 3–2¼ Gryder 5.50 3 Charlotte Louise 118 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 4.70 8 Magical Smile 115 7 8 8 7–hd 8 7–3½ 5–4¼ Leon 32.10 4 Springster 120 3 7 6–2 6–2 6–1 6–1 6–1 Prat 4.70 9 Morgan's Humor 120 8 4 3–1 3–1½ 4–1 5–hd 7–8½ Pereira 14.60 6 Laker Jet 120 5 1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–½ 8 8 Cedillo 10.00

2 LUCKY STEPPER 4.40 3.00 2.20 5 GOLDEN NECKLACE 10.80 6.40 7 SIDEPOCKET CHARGER 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $19.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-3) $26.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-7-3-8) $1,493.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $39.80

Winner–Lucky Stepper Dbb.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Tall Stepper, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by C Punch Ranch (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Irvin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $238,400 Roulette Pool $210 Daily Double Pool $64,318 Exacta Pool $151,465 Superfecta Pool $84,486 Super High Five Pool $15,185 Trifecta Pool $113,053. Scratched–Miss Omnipotent. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $6.35. Pick Three Pool $101,360. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-7-2) paid $2.55. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6-2-2-2) 10093 tickets with 4 correct paid $28.50. Pick Four Pool $377,415. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4/6-2-2-2) 436 tickets with 5 correct paid $546.95. Pick Five Pool $312,484. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2-4/6-2-2-2) 57 tickets with 6 correct paid $848.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $90,564. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $20,734.

LUCKY STEPPER saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide to gain the lead in midstretch, inched away under urging and proved best. GOLDEN NECKLACE chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well to best the others. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER had speed between horses, drifted out into the first turn then angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in midstretch and held third. CHARLOTTE LOUISE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. MAGICAL SMILE turned her head and broke slowly, angled in and pulled along the inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SPRINGSTER a bit slow to begin, tugged toward the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and weakened. MORGAN'S HUMOR fanned out into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. LAKER JET chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, was in a bit tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive.