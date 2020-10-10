Horse racing newsletter: Congrats to Jessica Pyfer

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie, but not from where you think.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Before we get to some of the regular features, we thought we would recognize jockey Jessica Pyfer winning her first race. It was the ninth and final race, and she was aboard Indy Jones and returned a hefty $31.60 to win.

Normally, we wouldn’t pay a lot of attention to the first win by a jockey, but this is not Jessica’s first time in the L.A. Times. Back in 2016, I wrote a story about Phil D’Amato and how he and future wife Sherri Marr brought a young boy named Ryan into their life after being moved around the foster care system. The impetus to making that happen was Marr’s daughter, whom I referred to as Jessie.

Advertisement

As the story said: “A few years ago, Jessie had met with her father and learned about Ryan and told D’Amato and Marr that they needed to do something.”

They did.

The story is mostly about Phil but it also provides a backdrop to a great family, which now has a winning apprentice jockey in its fold. If you want to read it, just click here.

So, congrats to Jessica for what she did Friday, but even more credit for what she did several years before.

Advertisement

Long as we are throwing out kudos, I believe Christina Blacker of TVG told viewers that was her top horse before the race.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Belmont Park and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. (Yes, we’re going out of state for this lesson.) Rob, take it away.

“The opener is an allowance at a mile. There’s one big difference between the one turn mile races we see at Belmont, compared to a typical mile race, which starts in front of the grandstand, and that is, the run-up into the first turn. One of the reasons typical mile races are won by runners from off the pace is that horses are asked a bit from the gate, wanting to gain a good spot into that first turn, expending energy, which often results in a scramble on the front end. Even the slightest regression late as a result of those quick early splits can be the difference between a winning effort and a losing one. With regard to these one turn mile races, the need to establish position early isn’t nearly as pressing, allowing for a more comfortable trip, which is precisely why early splits in these one turn races are usually slower than the typical mile races.

Advertisement

“With this in mind, top selection is BLITCHTON LADY (#3). Here’s our rationale with this one — if she can settle near the front end sprinting in :45 and change, it’s likely not gonna be an issue Saturday if she’s able to settle near the front end in the :48 range. Yes, she’s going further than she’s ever run, but we can also reason she’s going slower early than she’s ever gone as well, and that will allow her to get the extra two furlongs this afternoon, while we’ll also note, blinkers are added. As a general and reliable angle, when a trainer adds blinkers when going longer, it usually means the horse is settling just fine, with the blinkers more about focus than anything else. She also makes her fourth consecutive start since the 14-month layoff, telling us good health is clearly back in the picture, and when the health is in good order, the door is at least open to the potential for a good effort. We also like the slow work last week, telling us Abreu needed nothing from her while awaiting this next start. And one other thing: Though she came home in moderate :25.2 when going six furlongs last time out, she’s eligible to improve on that final quarter with the slower, more relaxing early flow in place. It’s something many handicappers fail to consider, with many simply locking in what a horse did yesterday, rather than expanding on how a horse can improve today.

“Expecting an effective try, MISS JIMMY (#7) has been in sharp form since returning off the seven-month layoff, coming off a win at Finger Lakes. So far this meet, horses exiting a Finger Lakes race and running on the main track here, have won two of nine, with four of nine in the money. We love the confident placement, given more ground while facing allowance runners, and it’s pretty tough to throw out a sharp horse being confidently placed, regardless of the track.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-7

Advertisement

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 9

“Negative Notes:

“4 Firenze Freedom - She’s a plodding sort, and those types of runners are typically better served going 1 1/16 or even 1 1/8th, not over this flat mile distance, which is often better for horses with a quick turn of foot.

“9 Desbordes - Nearly every runner for Weaver of late has been firing, showing some late run, so the fact this one has struggled isn’t a great sign, especially considering she’s likely gonna push for the front end despite facing a better group early in the race than she’s ever lined up against.

Advertisement

“TOP PICK: BLITCHTON LADY (#3 6-1 Alvarado)

“SECOND CHOICE: MISS JIMMY (#7 9-2 Cardenas)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.



Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf, well, mostly on the turf. The winner, North County Guy (who I wrote North Country Guy in yesterday’s newsletter), coming off a comfortable trip in second, made his move with a quarter-mile to go to win by 3 ¾ lengths.

Advertisement

North County Guy paid $7.80, $4.60 and $3.80. Untamed Domain was second, and Zestful finished third.

“He was very comfortable today,” Gutierrez told Santa Anita’s Mike Willman. “He was moving well and even before I asked him, I could tell he wanted it. He ran big, no doubt.”

Richard Baltas was the winning trainer.



Santa Anita preview

The news about Saturday’s rather unspectacular nine-race card is that the first post is at 1 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. I wondered why the time change? So, I asked Mike Willman, the director of publicity and knower of most things Santa Anita. He explained that when Santa Anita doesn’t have a 10-race card on the weekend, it makes it difficult to align with the Golden Gate card and do the Golden Hour pick 4 and Golden Hour double between the tracks. So, there you have it. Not a big deal, but a question answered.

Advertisement

On Saturday’s card, four of the races are on the turf, and all of them are at 5 ½ furlongs. Seven of the races are for fillies or mares and three of them are restricted to Cal-breds.

The feature would be the eighth race, the $100,000 California Distaff Handicap. Right away, you know two of the conditions and the purse. When you know it’s on the turf, you also know it’s 5 ½ furlongs. The favorite, at 6-5, is Just Grazed Me for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She is six-for-13 lifetime with four seconds. She runs a lot of stakes races for owner Nick Alexander. Her last win was in the Grade 3 Ken Maddy at Santa Anita last year.

Fantasy Heat is the second favorite at 3-1 for Mark Glatt and Geovanni Franco. She is three-of-10 lifetime with three seconds. She has never won a stakes race. Post time is around 4:44 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 8, 6, 8, 5, 6, 12.

Advertisement

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 5 Fantasy Heat (3-1)

Fantasy Heat draws a nice post in the California Distaff Handicap, so jockey Geovanni Franco has some options aboard this filly who may very well be the controlling speed. Everything will need to go her way to fend off the classy comebacker Just Grazed Me, who won this race under Franco last year.

Friday’s result: In a change of tactics from his first two starts in the U.S., Comradery ($4.40) was allowed to trail for the first six furlongs, made a nice move around the far turn and needed every bit of the nine furlongs to get up by a nose.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 5 Doghouse (20-1)

Doghouse is 20-1 for trainer Doug O’Neill and trying turf in the second career race. There is grass in the bloodlines, they add blinkers and we see a series of sharp workouts since that August debut. 20-1 seems an overly generous morning line in a race of newbies. This race has been run eight times with four winners priced over 5-1, two of those over 10-1. Abel Cedillo rides this horse for O’Neill and not his debut horse and that speaks volumes. In a card devoid of value this is where I land.

Friday’s result: Leprino looked good on paper and that was it. Whoever claimed will be dropping the horse next out.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:58 Belmont (4): Grade 1 $250,000 Champagne Series Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Jackie’s Warrior (3-5)

11:18 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Magic Spin (8-5)

11:30 Belmont (5) Grade 1 $250,000 Frizette Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Cantata (9-5)

Advertisement

12:53 Monmouth (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Almanaar (8-5)

1:14 Belmont (8); Grade 1 $250,000 Flower Bowl Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Cambier Parc (5-2)

1:37 Woodbine (7): $250,000 Cup and Saucer Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Credit River (5-2)

1:48 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Tacitus (1-1)

Advertisement

1:57 Keeneland (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr Freeze (3-1)

2:20 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $150,000 Sands Point Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile turf. Favorite: Selflessly (2-1)

2:30 Keeneland (9): $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Magic Attitude (5-2)

3:12 Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: March of Dimes (3-1)

Advertisement

4:44 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 California Distaff Handicap, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Just Grazed Me (6-5)

7:02 Charles Town (7): $100,000 West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic Stakes, WVa-bred fillies and mares,3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bridging the Gap (3-5)

7:32 Charles Town (8): $150,000 West Virginia Breeders’ Classic Stakes, WVa-bred 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Runnin’toluvya (3-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Cut The Swell (7-2)

Advertisement

He has improved in each subsequent start at Los Alamitos since the arriving from Grants Pass in Oregon. He moved forward nicely with everything factored in from his most recent effort 49 nights ago, even after getting slightly fractious in the gate prior to breaking slowly and being crossed by a quicker rival. After the troubled start, Cut The Swell put forth a nice run at the midway point, getting into contention past the gap and then finishing steadily to land in the trifecta. The figure earned from said affair is very competitive in this event, and even a slight improvement puts the long strider in the mix for all the board placings at a medium mutual.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 9. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.91 46.54 1:11.30 1:23.80 1:35.93 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Carmelita's Man 120 6 4 6–7 6–6 5–1½ 2–1 1–hd Hernandez 1.80 7 Trevor T 124 7 7 7–2 8 6–1 3–hd 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 35.70 1 Mamba Cool 120 1 2 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 3–4½ Cedillo 5.60 5 Luvluv 120 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 5–1 4–1½ Rispoli 2.50 9 Ultimate Mystery 124 8 8 8 7–½ 7–½ 7–2½ 5–½ Espinoza 45.20 2 River North 113 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 4–½ 6–¾ Centeno 59.10 3 Chipper 120 3 3 3–1½ 3–½ 4–½ 6–1½ 7–4½ Prat 2.40 4 With Due Cause 120 4 5 5–½ 5–1 8 8 8 T Baze 19.90 6 CARMELITA'S MAN 5.60 3.40 2.40 7 TREVOR T 21.40 8.20 1 MAMBA COOL 4.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $50.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-5) $55.59 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-1-5-9) Carryover $889 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $118.75 Winner–Carmelita's Man Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $104,851 Exacta Pool $54,794 Superfecta Pool $28,841 Super High Five Pool $1,164 Trifecta Pool $40,061. Scratched–Gee Gee Whiz. CARMELITA'S MAN broke in and bumped at the start, settled early off the inside, moved out into the five path exiting the far turn, rallied to the front past the eighth pole and held the runner-up at bay. TREVOR T threw head racing greenly early, traveled near the back of the field from inside, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out in the drive but lacked room near the eighth pole, angled out further and closed late but could not get by. MAMBA COOL stalked a bit off the rail then closed in alongside the leader at the seven-sixteenths, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn and took command in upper stretch but yielded in the late stages. LUVLUV bumped both sides at the start, went four wide into the first turn then angled in around that bend, tracked between runners then came three wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. ULTIMATE MYSTERY raced at the back of the field outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide, drifted to the inside and never rallied. RIVER NORTH sped clear and set the pace inside, challenged nearing the far turn and fought back from inside then gave way. CHIPPER stalked in the two path then moved out into the backstretch, chased four wide into the lane and weakened. WITH DUE CAUSE broke out and bumped rival at the start, went three wide into the first turn then angled to the rail, saved ground while dropping back on the far turn and had little left in the drive. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.07 47.22 1:11.98 1:24.45 1:36.78 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pubilius Syrus 122 2 5 5–2½ 5–½ 4–½ 1–½ 1–3¾ Hernandez 3.50 5 Bitter Ring Home 122 5 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–nk Franco 48.50 1 Impression 122 1 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–3½ Pereira 1.10 6 Blame It On Kitty 122 6 6 6 6 5–½ 5–2 4–½ Prat 1.60 4 Autumn Day 122 4 1 2–2 2–1 2–hd 4–1 5–4¾ T Baze 25.80 3 Vodka Twist 120 3 2 4–5 4–2½ 6 6 6 Cedillo 18.90 2 PUBILIUS SYRUS 9.00 4.40 2.80 5 BITTER RING HOME 35.60 9.40 1 IMPRESSION 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $49.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $124.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-6) $37.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $162.05 Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.h.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $94,986 Daily Double Pool $21,783 Exacta Pool $51,548 Superfecta Pool $25,748 Trifecta Pool $37,212. Claimed–Pubilius Syrus by Mark Glatt. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Impression by Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Blame It On Kitty by John Harris. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Scratched–none. PUBILIUS SYRUS asked early into the first turn, raced off the pace through the early stages, outside a runner near the half-mile point, between foes at the quarter pole, went three wide into the stretch, rallied four wide and won going away. BITTER RING HOME stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep at the quarter pole, lost whip in upper stretch and edged IMPRESSION for the place. IMPRESSION set the pace under pressure from the outside, vied inside from the quarter pole to the eighth pole and got edged for second. BLAME IT ON KITTY tracked off the rail then angled to the rail, went inside of a rival near the half-mile marker, saved ground into the lane and never rallied. AUTUMN DAY pressed the pace from outside, bid between at the quarter pole but weakened in the drive. VODKA TWIST raced four wide while in range, stayed in that path to the stretch and also weakened. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.62 45.86 58.06 1:11.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mama's Kid 122 6 2 1–hd 3–½ 2–1½ 1–nk Espinoza 27.10 1 Bounty of Gold 117 1 3 2–hd 1–1 1–1 2–¾ Centeno 3.30 6 Just Grace 122 5 5 4–1 4–hd 5–5½ 3–½ Cedillo 5.00 5 Senoradiablo 122 4 4 5–4½ 5–3½ 4–½ 4–nk Pereira 3.00 4 Sybil's Kitty 122 3 1 3–½ 2–½ 3–1 5–8½ Gonzalez 13.40 3 Give Me a Hint 112 2 6 6 6 6 6 Pyfer 1.20 8 MAMA'S KID 56.20 15.20 8.40 1 BOUNTY OF GOLD 4.40 4.00 6 JUST GRACE 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $185.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $69.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-6-5) $129.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-6) $144.20 Winner–Mama's Kid Grr.m.5 by Richard's Kid out of Mama's Con, by Restless Con. Bred by Geri Forrester (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $181,649 Daily Double Pool $8,997 Exacta Pool $85,588 Superfecta Pool $34,376 Trifecta Pool $52,273. Claimed–Bounty of Gold by Luis Tovar. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Scratched–Stormin Ranger, Takes a Village. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $158.30. Pick Three Pool $42,385. MAMA'S KID up close early outside a pair of rivals, bid four wide around the turn, battled with BOUNTY OF GOLD in the lane, drifted out under left-handed urging and dug in late for the upset. BOUNTY OF GOLD set the pace in the two path with company to the outside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn and into the stretch, battled with MAMA'S KID through the final furlong and went gamely to the wire. JUST GRACE shuffled back at the start, forwardly placed widest up the backstretch, went five wide around the turn and was along for the show. SENORADIABLO chased the speed three then four wide around the turn and got outkicked for the show. SYBIL'S KITTY pressed the pace early, bid between around the turn, could not keep pace in the drive but kept on through the lane. GIVE ME A HINT broke in and was hard to ride at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and had little left. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.09 48.36 1:12.63 1:24.69 1:36.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 After Midnight 122 6 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1¼ Hernandez 4.40 2 Warrens Candy Girl 122 2 5 4–2½ 4–2 3–½ 3–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 3.80 7 Big Stretch 122 7 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 3–½ Cedillo 4.90 4 Miss Ever Ready 122 4 7 8–½ 7–2 6–1 5–½ 4–¾ Rispoli 2.50 1 Sideways Suances 122 1 4 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–1 T Baze 33.50 9 Big Andy 122 9 8 6–hd 5–1 5–2 6–2 6–ns Prat 3.00 8 St Helena 122 8 3 5–2 6–½ 7–1 7–3½ 7–8¼ Gutierrez 25.20 5 Steinway 122 5 9 9 9 9 9 8–1 Pereira 76.50 3 Renegade Princess 122 3 6 7–2 8–2½ 8–6 8–3 9 Maldonado 61.10 6 AFTER MIDNIGHT 10.80 5.20 3.60 2 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 5.20 4.20 7 BIG STRETCH 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $325.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $27.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-7-4) $45.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-7) $73.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-7-4-1) Carryover $2,123 Winner–After Midnight Grr.f.2 by Gervinho out of Georgia Blue, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Keith Brackpool & Alice Bamford (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Bamford, Alice and Brackpool, Keith. Mutuel Pool $150,040 Daily Double Pool $14,872 Exacta Pool $79,823 Superfecta Pool $31,048 Trifecta Pool $49,885 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,617. Scratched–Princess Sadie, Stars of Bluegrass, Supernova Wildcat. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $250.00. Pick Three Pool $15,647. AFTER MIDNIGHT broke in and bumped rival at the start, showed good early speed and took command, showed the way inside and saved ground into the stretch, inched away in the lane and remained clear to the wire. WARRENS CANDY GIRL stalked the leader outside a rival, raced two wide then moved out into the three path on the second turn, finished willingly but could not threaten the winner in deep stretch. BIG STRETCH stalked a bit off the inside, chased two wide into the stretch and finished evenly. MISS EVER READY bumped leaving the gate, traveled near the back of the field then advanced up the backstretch, angled to the rail on the final turn, moved a bit off the inside in the lane and showed a mild rally to earn a minor award. SIDEWAYS SUANCES stalked from inside to the stretch and flattened. BIG ANDY raced mid-pack outside a rival then two wide, traveled three wide in the lane and failed to rally. ST HELENA angled in on the first turn, traveled mid-pack in the early going, remained inside to the stretch and failed to rally. STEINWAY pinballed and stumbled at the start, trailed the field early, saved ground to the lane and never threatened. RENEGADE PRINCESS broke a bit awkward at the start, pulled early nearing the first turn, raced along the inside the moved out on the backstretch, went two wide around the far turn, tired in the lane, bled following the race and walked off. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.95 44.75 56.58 1:09.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Handsome Cat 120 5 3 5–1 3–1½ 3–2 1–½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.30 7 Principe Carlo 124 7 4 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–nk Maldonado 3.30 6 Fratelli 122 6 2 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 3–4¼ Prat 1.80 8 Offshore Affair 124 8 8 3–1 4–½ 4–3 4–1½ Espinoza 8.10 4 Quick Finish 124 4 1 4–½ 5–1 6–2 5–ns Rispoli 3.10 3 Agamemnon 118 3 5 7–½ 7–2 7–3 6–nk T Baze 22.00 2 Preaching Trainer 124 2 6 6–1 6–1½ 5–hd 7–5½ Hernandez 9.10 1 Rinse and Repeat 124 1 7 8 8 8 8 Pereira 31.00 5 HANDSOME CAT 26.60 8.60 5.60 7 PRINCIPE CARLO 5.40 3.80 6 FRATELLI 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $152.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $88.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-8) $117.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $165.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-6-8-4) Carryover $3,998 Winner–Handsome Cat Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin Devinzenci (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $150,791 Daily Double Pool $17,051 Exacta Pool $83,869 Superfecta Pool $37,258 Trifecta Pool $57,769 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,457. Claimed–Principe Carlo by Mia Familia Racing Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $1,251.25. Pick Three Pool $47,586. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-6-5) 11 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,996.85. Pick Four Pool $100,851. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/8-2-8-6-5) 10 tickets with 5 correct paid $32,133.55. Pick Five Pool $370,364. HANDSOME CAT chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, entered the stretch two wide then rallied outside the top pair to get up late. PRINCIPE CARLO up close behind the leader to the outside, bid alongside around the turn, challenged through the lane and fought between late but was outkicked. FRATELLI sped clear to set the pace, dueled with PRINCIPE CARLO around the turn and into the stretch, fought backed gamely from inside and yielded grudgingly. OFFSHORE AFFAIR tracked the pacesetter from the far outside, went four wide into the first turn then angled into the three path around the bend, drifted inward in upper stretch and flattened in the final furlong. QUICK FINISH chased from along the inside to the stretch and lacked the needed response. AGAMEMNON brushed with rival in the beginning, tracked outside a rival, angled four wide leaving the turn and proved no menace. PREACHING TRAINER brushed with outside rival at the start then steadied between foes early, raced off the rail then steadied again near the seven-sixteenths pole, went three wide into the stretch and made no impact. RINSE AND REPEAT chased along the inside, lost ground around the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.33 46.92 1:11.42 1:35.47 1:47.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Comradery 120 8 8 8 8 6–2 2–2 1–ns Rispoli 1.20 6 Frasard 120 5 5 5–1 5–2 5–1 1–½ 2–2¾ Prat 2.30 2 War Path 120 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Cedillo 3.00 5 Juror 120 4 4 4–1 3–hd 3–1 4–2 4–3¾ T Baze 30.80 4 My Indy 124 3 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 5–3 5–2¾ Pereira 26.80 7 K P D Day 120 6 1 3–½ 4–2 4–½ 6–3 6–1½ Espinoza 25.00 8 Huge Bigly 120 7 6 7–1½ 6–hd 7–½ 8 7–1 Hernandez 12.00 1 Oculus 120 1 7 6–½ 7–1½ 8 7–1 8 Figueroa 96.00 9 COMRADERY (IRE) 4.40 2.60 2.10 6 FRASARD (GB) 3.00 2.20 2 WAR PATH 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-2-5) $7.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-2-5-4) $319.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-2) $5.25 Winner–Comradery (IRE) B.c.3 by Camacho (GB) out of Shamardyh (IRE), by Shamardal. Bred by Grangemore Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $295,493 Daily Double Pool $16,091 Exacta Pool $185,529 Superfecta Pool $90,461 Super High Five Pool $12,976 Trifecta Pool $121,453. Scratched–A. P. Pharoah, Silent Musketier, Temple Secret. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-9) paid $187.75. Pick Three Pool $40,210. COMRADERY (IRE) unhurried in the early stages, raced near the inside then moved off the rail, advanced three wide up the backstretch, rallied four to five wide around the far turn, dueled with FRASARD through the final furlong and nailed that rival on the line. FRASARD (GB) settled near the inside, angled three wide around the far turn, took a short lead then dueled with COMRADERY to the wire and lost the photo. WAR PATH set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn, overtaken into the stretch and stayed on to hold the show. JUROR stalked the pace along the inside, tipped out into the lane, steadied off the heels of FRASARD in upper stretch and kept on through the final furlong. MY INDY forwardly placed early while a bit off the inside, in tight and checked entering the stretch and weakened in the lane. K P D DAY stalked outside a rival, raced in tight quarters and steadied on the far turn, angled in and entered the stretch two wide and weakened. HUGE BIGLY stumbled a bit leaving the gate, raced off the pace while outside a rival, bumped with inside rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, steadied at the quarter pole and had little left for the drive. OCULUS tucked inside on the first turn, bumped with HUGE BIGLY at the seven-sixteenths pole, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.27 45.34 57.41 1:09.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tizhotndusty 122 5 5 5–2 4–1½ 3–3 1–¾ Van Dyke 9.90 8 Howbeit 122 8 1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 3.00 7 Drippin Sauce 122 7 6 4–½ 3–½ 2–½ 3–5¼ Prat 3.20 2 Self Taught 122 2 8 9 9 8–½ 4–nk Pereira 7.90 3 Promise Nothing 112 3 4 7–hd 8–2 9 5–hd Pyfer 14.10 1 Hidden Promise 124 1 7 6–hd 6–½ 5–½ 6–nk Rispoli 4.70 6 Leprino 122 6 9 8–1 7–1 6–1 7–3¼ T Baze 5.60 9 Go Time 115 9 3 3–hd 5–2 7–½ 8–5¼ Centeno 48.50 4 Annie's Boy 122 4 2 1–½ 2–½ 4–hd 9 Maldonado 11.20 5 TIZHOTNDUSTY 21.80 9.00 5.20 8 HOWBEIT 4.80 3.00 7 DRIPPIN SAUCE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $68.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $42.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-2) $109.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $101.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-7-2-3) Carryover $2,804 Winner–Tizhotndusty Dbb.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Fetkin, Bob, Kruljac, J. Eric, Sondereker, John and Thornberg, Richard. Mutuel Pool $290,384 Daily Double Pool $30,163 Exacta Pool $163,915 Superfecta Pool $79,610 Trifecta Pool $112,953 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,673. Scratched–Shootin Money, Uncaptured Hero. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-5) paid $162.20. Pick Three Pool $30,497. TIZHOTNDUSTY stalked a bit off the rail, entered the stretch two wide, rallied inside the top pair and proved best late. HOWBEIT up close early outside the leader, closed in around the turn and gained command at the quarter pole, fought with DRIPPIN SAUCE in upper stretch and held that foe at bay but could not contain the winner from inside. DRIPPIN SAUCE bumped leaving the gate, chased off the rail, bid three to four wide around the turn but lacked the needed late punch. SELF TAUGHT trailed the field early off the inside, angled out on the turn and came five wide into the stretch and bested the rest. PROMISE NOTHING saved ground into the lane, came out a bit and improved position. HIDDEN PROMISE raced off the pace near the inside then moved into the two path, angled out upper stretch and lacked further response. LEPRINO broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, dropped back early, traveled three wide into the lane and never rallied. GO TIME went four wide into the stretch and came up empty. ANNIE'S BOY sped to the front and angled to the inside, steadied briefly at the quarter pole and faded. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.63 48.02 1:11.51 1:34.75 1:46.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 North County Guy 122 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–3¾ Gutierrez 2.90 6 Untamed Domain 122 6 8 7–1 7–1 7–1 7–4½ 2–ns Pereira 12.70 2 Zestful 124 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 3–½ Maldonado 11.80 7 Musawaat 122 7 1 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd Hernandez 9.20 3 Maestro Dearte 122 3 6 4–hd 5–1 5–1 5–hd 5–nk Rispoli 3.90 5 Border Town 122 5 5 6–½ 6–½ 6–1 3–hd 6–ns Prat 2.40 1 Kazan 122 1 7 5–½ 4–½ 3–hd 6–1 7–3¾ T Baze 19.70 8 Marckie's Water 124 8 4 8 8 8 8 8 Cedillo 5.80 4 NORTH COUNTY GUY 7.80 4.60 3.80 6 UNTAMED DOMAIN 10.80 6.80 2 ZESTFUL 7.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $99.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $50.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-7) $301.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-2-7-3) $4,775.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $278.40 Winner–North County Guy Grr.g.5 by The Pamplemousse out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $265,274 Daily Double Pool $30,725 Exacta Pool $155,904 Superfecta Pool $70,518 Super High Five Pool $8,842 Trifecta Pool $106,272. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-4) paid $36.35. Pick Three Pool $48,444. NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked outside the pacesetter, closed in and headed rival at the five-sixteenths, cleared foe into the stretch and drew away. UNTAMED DOMAIN unhurried early on, raced near the inside then angled four wide into the stretch, angled out further and raced six in the lane and nailed rival for the place. ZESTFUL controlled the pace from the inside, headed at the five-sixteenths pole, failed to keep pace into the drive, stayed on through the lane but was edged for the place honors. MUSAWAAT (GB) in range three wide to the stretch and went evenly through the late stages. MAESTRO DEARTE tracked between foes throughout and failed to rally in the lane. BORDER TOWN went three wide into the first turn, four wide around the second bend and failed to respond when called upon. KAZAN (IRE) stalked the pace along the inside, lacked room into the stretch and failed to rally when gaining a clear path. MARCKIE'S WATER trailed the field early from off the rail, entered the stretch three wide and never made an impact. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.89 45.90 1:11.57 1:18.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Indy Jones 112 4 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–1¼ Pyfer 14.80 8 King Parker 122 7 8 7–½ 7–hd 5–2 2–½ Prat 4.90 6 Bedrock 120 6 9 8–1 6–½ 3–1 3–¾ Maldonado 4.70 9 Etterbay Ucklay 124 8 7 10–½ 9–½ 6–2½ 4–ns Valdivia, Jr. 4.20 1 Baby Gronk 124 1 5 2–½ 2–2 2–1 5–1½ Velez 7.80 2 Big Cheddar 124 2 6 5–hd 4–1 4–½ 6–4½ Gutierrez 40.80 5 Next Flight 120 5 11 11 10–4 9–1 7–hd Gonzalez 19.50 13 Convex 120 11 1 6–4 8–2½ 7–½ 8–3¼ Rispoli 3.80 3 Surfside Sunset 122 3 10 9–hd 11 11 9–3¼ Espinoza 20.90 10 Sorriso 124 9 3 3–1 3–1 8–½ 10–4¼ Cedillo 6.80 12 You'reright Again 120 10 2 4–1½ 5–1 10–2 11 Figueroa 45.90 4 INDY JONES 31.60 14.60 7.00 8 KING PARKER 6.00 3.80 6 BEDROCK 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $119.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $89.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-6-9) $205.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-6-9-1) Carryover $5,131 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-6) $233.65 Winner–Indy Jones Dbb.g.4 by Temple City out of A. P. Andie, by Star de Naskra. Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $296,434 Daily Double Pool $83,955 Exacta Pool $176,901 Superfecta Pool $96,325 Super High Five Pool $6,722 Trifecta Pool $130,839. Claimed–Convex by Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Minoso, Nesbitt, Nietzsche. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $639.80. Pick Three Pool $132,568. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/9/10/11-5-4-4) 371 tickets with 4 correct paid $976.85. Pick Four Pool $474,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3/9/10/11-5-4-4) 10 tickets with 5 correct paid $23,022.40. Pick Five Pool $301,656. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-5-3/9/10/11-5-4-4) 85 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $752.38. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $119,034. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $271,089. INDY JONES chased the speed early then went for the front and dueled with BABY GRONK for command, cleared that rival into the stretch and inched away then held safely in the closing moments. KING PARKER tracked outside a rival, three to four wide into the stretch, floated out in the lane and closed late to earn the place. BEDROCK traveled off the pace, entered the lane two wide, angled out upper stretch and was edged for the place honors. ETTERBAY UCKLAY unhurried off the inside, angled in around the turn and showed a mild response in the lane. BABY GRONK chased early then dueled for the lead inside a rival, lost contact with the winner into the drive, angled out in the lane and flattened. BIG CHEDDAR tracked off the rail early, raced four wide into the stretch then got floated out in the lane and also flattened. NEXT FLIGHT trailed the field early, raced off the inside then four wide into the stretch and never threatened. CONVEX away quickly from the far outside then dropped back into a stalking position, chased four to five on the turn then angled into the three path and failed to rally. SURFSIDE SUNSET tracked the pace from inside, moved on the turn and exited the bend four wide and was never a factor. SORRISO showed early speed then chased the top pair three wide into the turn, entered the stretch four to five wide and tired. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN showed early speed from outside, chased five wide into the drive and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $73,946 Inter-Track N/A $636,205 Out of State N/A $5,820,934 TOTAL N/A $6,531,085

Advertisement