Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Soccer

Sacha Kljestan scores Galaxy’s goal against Chicago Fire

Sacha Kljestan scores the Galaxy’s only goal in their 1-1 preseason tie with the Chicago Fire at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 22, 2020.

Feb. 22, 2020
7:16 PM
Share
Soccer