Morning Briefing: Snoop Dogg will sell you his Lakers box for $5

Lots of Lakers fans are unhappy that this year, which seemed destined to mark the team’s return to the playoffs after the signing of LeBron James, instead has become maybe the most disappointing season. One Lakers fan is expressing his unhappiness more explicitly than most: Snoop Dogg.
The rapper and actor posted a video in which he blasted the team and offered to sell his suite in Staples Center for $5 for the rest of the season. His message for the Lakers, which we can’t really share in a family publication, went something like this:
“Bad year, man. It was terrible watching my Steelers play this year, and it’s … terrible watching my Lakers play. Somebody gotta go…. Somebody gotta go…. Starting with the coach. This [stuff] ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way. Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry [suckers] outta here.
“Sick of this going to act like it’s going to be all right, it’s going to be cool, they going to figure it out, they going to grow…. Get LeBron some …. help, because these goofballs ain’t going to do [nothing]. They sorry. ... I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the ... booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, hit me, blow me up right now.”
You can find the video online, but be aware that it is very much not safe for work or children.
Run, Rich, run
For the last few years, NFL Network host Rich Eisen has run a 40-yard dash on the final day of the NFL combine. He does so in a suit but does wear running shoes. He first did it as a joke in 2005, when he and former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis were good-naturedly ribbing each other over how fast they could run it.
Since then, Eisen’s run has taken on a life of its own, and he now uses it to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to Eisen, he has raised $1.1 million this year.
Eisen ran the 40 in six seconds this season, a good time for a 49-year-old man running in a suit, but short of his record of 5.94 seconds that he ran in 2016. Eisen mentioned how much he wanted to break his personal record.
Next year could be different though. Why? Because after the NFL put video of the run on its Instagram page, @tb12sports responded with a comment that said, “Hey @richeisen come train at @tb12sports before next year combine and I guarantee you will break your record.”
In case you don’t recognize the Instagram handle, that comment came from New England quarterback Tom Brady.
Eisen wrote back, “Well, that’s a year. And quite a guarantee.”
Check in this time next year to see how he did.
Who’s the favorite?
The odds for the MVP and Cy Young in both leagues were released Monday, courtesy of BetOnline. Here’s a look:
AL MVP
Mike Trout, 5-2
Mookie Betts, 6-1
Aaron Judge, 8-1
Alex Bregman, 9-1
NL MVP
Bryce Harper, 4-1
Nolan Arenado, 6-1
Paul Goldschmidt, 9-1
Kris Bryant, 12-1
Manny Machado, 12-1
The Dodger with the best odds is Cody Bellinger at 28-1.
AL Cy Young
Corey Kluber, 5-2
Chris Sale, 3-1
Luis Severino, 7-1
No Angels pitcher has better than 50-1 odds.
NL Cy Young
Max Scherzer, 9-4
Jacob deGrom, 7-2
Aaron Nola, 9-1
Clayton Kershaw, 10-1
Walker Buehler of the Dodgers is at 25-1. I’d give him better odds than Kershaw at this point.