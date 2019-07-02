Morning Briefing: D'Angelo Russell, don't ask Warriors to wear Kevin Durant's number

“I’m 65 years old. A Dodger fan for life. Like most kids in my era, it was my job to mow the lawn every week. With a push mower, of course. It was my favorite thing to do and here is why. I timed it for every Sunday at 1 p.m. Dodger time. We didn’t own a portable battery radio back then, so I got the extension cord out and plugged in the radio that I placed on our red brick front porch (the one my dad built). Then I mowed away while Vin Scully made my weekly nightmare a perfect dream!