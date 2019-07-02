Morning Briefing: D'Angelo Russell, don't ask Warriors to wear Kevin Durant's number

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, agreeing to a four-year, $164-million deal with the Brooklyn Nets. But the Warriors are not bitter. In fact, they are going to unofficially retire his number.
"“Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game,” Warriors co-chairman and chief executive Joe Lacob said in a statement. “He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here — two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency — and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court.
“His commitment to our community was evident each day, including last season when his philanthropic efforts earned him the NBA’s annual Community Assist Award. Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history, and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey. As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again.”
You have to wonder if the Warriors would have been so magnanimous about Durant’s departure if they hadn’t acquired D’Angelo Russell from Brooklyn and re-signed Klay Thompson around the same time Durant was leaving.
The Warriors have retired seven numbers so far, and it looks like one day Durant officially will join a list that includes Al Attles (16), Rick Barry (24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Tom Meschery (14), Chris Mullin (17) and Nate Thurmond (42). They also retired the No. 47 in honor of Oracle Arena, where they played for, you guessed it, 47 seasons.
Your favorite sports moment
Here's the next one:
Todd Dean, Corona: “My favorite sports moment is a piece of time.
“I’m 65 years old. A Dodger fan for life. Like most kids in my era, it was my job to mow the lawn every week. With a push mower, of course. It was my favorite thing to do and here is why. I timed it for every Sunday at 1 p.m. Dodger time. We didn’t own a portable battery radio back then, so I got the extension cord out and plugged in the radio that I placed on our red brick front porch (the one my dad built). Then I mowed away while Vin Scully made my weekly nightmare a perfect dream!
“Which is hard to do when a typical game went like this. Maury Wills lays down a bunt single. Steals second and third. Scores on a sacrifice fly. They give the ball to Koufax and say, ‘There’s your run, make it happen.’ And he did.
“Those were great times and recently I have enjoyed listening to games again, of course now streaming on my phone.
“We’ve come along way … but then we haven’t.”