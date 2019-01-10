Sign up for our daily sports newsletter

Host: Houston Mitchell

I'm Houston Mitchell, assistant sports editor for The Times and a sports fan for as long as I can remember. My first memory of a local team is going to a game when I was 7 years old, the first chance I had to see my favorite player, Jimmy Wynn, in person. The day of the game I woke up with a fever but begged my parents to go to the game, that I was feeling OK. My only memories of that game are seeing Wynn hit a homer and then my being carried to the car by my dad, delirious with happiness and illness. Then I became a Lakers fan. Then a Rams fan. Then a Kings fan. And now I live and die with all our local teams.