Lakers are In-Season Tournament winners! So? | The Times Lakers Show

By Dan Woike
Broderick TurnerMark E. Potts
The Lakers are the winningest team IN HISTORY for the NBA In-Season Tournament. No team is above them. Huge accomplishment. Right? Yeah? Maybe. Sort of.

Our reporters discuss this and what it actually means for the team going forward.

Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

