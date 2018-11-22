USC's seniors prepare for their last game against rival Notre Dame

"It’ll be an emotional day,” Helton said. “What can I say about this group? We’ve been in this thing together for four years. They were the ones as freshmen who helped fight for a Pac-12 South title and helped me get the [head coaching] job. We won a Rose Bowl together and a Pac-12 title together. It's a group that has not only played well, but led well, and has done so much for me, my family and our university. The results have not been what we’ve all wanted, but it’s a great atmosphere and I hope our fans come out and support this group of seniors. This is an opportunity to compete for the shillelagh.”