Letters to Sports: Lincoln Riley shouldn’t mess with USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry

I don’t always agree with Bill Plaschke, but when he’s right he’s right. Getting rid of Notre Dame from football schedule to play a patsy?

Say it ain’t so, Lincoln Riley. If you only watch one college football game, SC-Notre Dame is it.

We want to play the best! Tradition, not much left of that anymore. And this is 100 years of tradition.

For shame, Lincoln Riley, for shame.

William H . Minter III

Santa Clarita

How dare USC’s Lincoln Riley attempt to excuse his own shortcomings by taking a slap at Alabama’s and Nick Saban’s so-called soft scheduling to enhance postseason success. Gimme a break! In 2023’s strength of schedule rankings, Alabama was near the top at No. 3, while USC saunters far below at No. 48. As Belichick and Saban famously advise their players, Lincoln, “Just do your job.”

Miles Watkins

Santa Monica

A former coach at USC, not only knew how to coach, but knew what it means to be the head coach at USC. He cultivated his ties with the alumni, the Trojan Marching Band, the student body and the community. He led the Trojans to seven consecutive former Pacific-10 titles along with two AP National Championships during a tenure of eight years. He didn’t have some process for success that takes more than three years to fruition. Lincoln Riley, you are no Pete Carroll.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos