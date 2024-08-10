Letters to Sports: Lincoln Riley shouldn’t mess with USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry

Go beyond the scoreboard
I don’t always agree with Bill Plaschke, but when he’s right he’s right. Getting rid of Notre Dame from football schedule to play a patsy?
Say it ain’t so, Lincoln Riley. If you only watch one college football game, SC-Notre Dame is it.
We want to play the best! Tradition, not much left of that anymore. And this is 100 years of tradition.
For shame, Lincoln Riley, for shame.
William H . Minter III
Santa Clarita
How dare USC’s Lincoln Riley attempt to excuse his own shortcomings by taking a slap at Alabama’s and Nick Saban’s so-called soft scheduling to enhance postseason success. Gimme a break! In 2023’s strength of schedule rankings, Alabama was near the top at No. 3, while USC saunters far below at No. 48. As Belichick and Saban famously advise their players, Lincoln, “Just do your job.”
Miles Watkins
Santa Monica
A former coach at USC, not only knew how to coach, but knew what it means to be the head coach at USC. He cultivated his ties with the alumni, the Trojan Marching Band, the student body and the community. He led the Trojans to seven consecutive former Pacific-10 titles along with two AP National Championships during a tenure of eight years. He didn’t have some process for success that takes more than three years to fruition. Lincoln Riley, you are no Pete Carroll.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Again the Dodgers put hope in a former great player. Does anyone remember the countless Clayton Kershaw collapses in the playoffs since he started? It’s a shame that Roberts doesn’t have the managing skill (or courage) to keep Kershaw on the bench. It is clear Kershaw will never be honest with himself that he is done as a starting pitcher (can he even pitch above 90?). Combine that with the Dodgers’ pathetic middle (and late) relief and league-record-breaking injuries and I fully expect another quick and embarrassing exit from the playoffs.
Dave Munoz
Whittier
It is refreshing to know that Dave Roberts has emerged from his fog and is wisely sending Mookie Betts back to right field where he belongs. Clearly makes ballclub better defensively and offensively as well. Kudos Doc.
Bud Chapman
Mount Pleasant, SC.
On Wednesday night, we in attendance at Dodger Stadium were confused by a call made at third base by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Watching it live, it appeared that Miguel Rojas tagged the runner out at third. But Wendelstedt waved off the play. There wasn’t one replay shown. There wasn’t an announcement made. Nothing. We in the stands had no idea what happened and why the runner was safe. In the NBA and the NFL, the refs get on the microphone and announce what was ruled. It’s about time MLB gets into the 21st century and informs the people in the stands of a call that was made.
Geno Apicella
Placentia
Well, the NCAA has officially jumped the shark.
After determining then Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh violated recruiting rules, did they slam the team with a host of potentially crushing sanctions like they did to USC with Pete Carroll? Nope. They gave him four years of NCAA sanctions, just in case he goes back to the college game. Game over.
Jeff Hester
Chatsworth
Sha’carri Richardson’s “dream is dashed” by winning only the silver medal in the 100 meters at the Olympics? Beaten only by Julien Alfred’s spectacular run. Really? With so many challenges Richardson has had to overcome, still is a champion and deserves our praise. She gets a gold star in my book any day.
USA, let’s take off our gold-colored glasses and honor all those amazing athletes no matter what medal they win.
Joan Fingon
Ventura
Kyle Schwarber’s three-homer, seven-RBIs game against the Dodgers on Wednesday night was reminiscent of Dave Kingman’s three-homer, eight-RBIs game for the Cubs against the Dodgers.
I wonder if — like Tommy Lasorda was asked about Kingman after the 1978 game — any reporter asked Dave Roberts what his opinion of Schwarber’s performance was.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
