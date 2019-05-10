LAX to Copenhagen and back for $398 on SAS, starting in August

LAX to Copenhagen and back for under $400? That’s what SAS is offering, and if you’re looking for a late-summer escape, with cool temps and an invigorating vibe, this might be it.
You have a week to buy tickets at this special fare (deadline May 19). You must travel between Aug. 21 and Nov. 27. The $398 round-trip fare to Copenhagen is subject to availability, meaning there will be a limited number of seats at that price.
SAS is also offering similar low summer fares to Stockholm and Oslo.
Once there, Copenhagen’s downtown is about a 15-minute train ride from the airport. A special pass called the Copenhagen Card offers unlimited public transportation in the area, plus free admission to 80 attractions and museums.
Another mass transit option is the City Pass. A limited version takes you from the airport to the city. Another option, called City Pass large, covers transit in the greater Copenhagen area.
The city is compact and walkable. During a visit, check out the various museums, markets, castles and gardens. The city’s tourist authority offers an excellent guide for a quick trip to Copenhagen, starting with breakfast at Torvehallerne, the market where you can find everything from fresh fish to artisan chocolate.
The window for the SAS fare spans summer to late fall, when canals will begin to freeze. Here’s a guide to what the various seasons offer, as well as how to enjoy the autumn colors.
