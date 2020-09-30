Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Senate approves bill to avert shutdown, sending it to Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Vice President Mike Pence walk at the Capitol.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, and Vice President Mike Pence at the Capitol.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2020
6:45 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

By a sweeping bipartisan vote Wednesday, the Senate sent President Trump a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, averting the possibility of a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts Thursday.

Trump is expected to sign the measure before Wednesday’s midnight deadline. The temporary extension will set the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year, where the agenda will be largely determined by the outcome of the presidential election.

The measure would keep the government running through Dec. 11 and passed by a 84-10 vote. The House passed the bill last week.

The stopgap spending bill is required because the GOP-controlled Senate has not acted on any of the 12 annual spending bills that fund the 30% of the government’s budget that is passed by Congress each year. If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House in November, it’s likely that another stopgap measure would fund the government into next year and that the next administration and Congress would deal with the leftover business.

Advertisement

The measure is the bare-minimum accomplishment for Capitol Hill’s powerful Appropriations committees, which pride themselves on their deal-making abilities despite gridlock in other corners of Congress.

Politics

GOP lawmakers grill ex-FBI Director James Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Former FBI director James Comey testifies via videoconference during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, to examine the FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Politics

GOP lawmakers grill ex-FBI Director James Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Republican senators confront former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The legislation — called a continuing resolution, or CR, in Washington-speak — would keep every federal agency running at current funding levels through Dec. 11, which will keep the government afloat past an election that could reshuffle Washington’s balance of power.

The measure also extends many programs whose funding or authorizations lapse on Sept. 30, including the federal flood insurance program, highway and transit programs, and a long set of extensions of various health programs, such as a provision to prevent Medicaid cuts to hospitals that serve many poor people.

Advertisement

It also finances the possible transition to a new administration if Biden wins the White House and would stave off an unwelcome COVID-caused increase in Medicare Part B premiums for outpatient doctor visits.

Farm interests won language that would permit Trump’s farm bailout to continue without fear of interruption. In exchange, House Democrats won $8 billion in food aid for the poor.

Politics

Trump needed the debate to change a race he’s losing; instead, he doubled down

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden face off in the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Politics

Trump needed the debate to change a race he’s losing; instead, he doubled down

Trump has tried for a year to find an attack that would throw Biden off stride. So far, none has done the job. At the debate, he just repeated them.

More Coverage

An evening of insults and accusations as Trump repeatedly interrupts the debate
McManus: Biden holds off Trump in battle of insults

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement