LA Times Android app FAQ

Cost of subscription
How much is a subscription?
There are two levels of participation in the Los Angeles Times mobile app:
- Visitor: Enjoy 5 free articles each month in the Los Angeles Times mobile app.
- Unlimited Digital Access subscriber: This is your all-access pass to the Los Angeles Times app, LATimes.com as well as other benefits for $7.99 a month.
I purchased a subscription through the app. How do I cancel?
All in-app purchases are managed through the Play Store app. Tap into "My Apps & Games" for list of all your apps, then tap on the Los Angeles Times app. From here you will be able to manage your in-app subscription.
Registration / login
I purchased a subscription through the app on my Android device but don't remember creating a registration.
The Android app does not require subscribers to register after you purchase a subscription. You can go through the registration process by tapping the "hamburger" icon in the left corner of the app homepage. Then tap on Account at the top, followed by Log In. At this point, you will be able to either log in or register for a Los Angeles Times account.
I tried to register and it says "Looks like you already have an account." What do I do now?
The email you are trying to register seems to already be in our system. Try logging in with that email along with the password you initially created.
I can't remember my original password.
Tap on "I forgot my password" from the login screen. You'll then enter your registered email and will be emailed a link to reset your password. Just click the link in the email and then create your new password of 7 characters with a combination of letters and numbers.
I'm still not able to get in, even after resetting my password. Help!
Tap on "I'm having trouble logging in" from the log in screen and you'll be able to send an email to our support team for assistance. Please be sure to include any error messages or screenshots necessary.
How do I login if I'm registered through a social provider such as Google+, Twitter or Facebook?
Just tap on the icon for the social provider you are registered with, located on the bottom of the login screen. Then login with your information for that provider.
Reading content
I purchased an app subscription but am not able to read any stories.
Open the menu by tapping the "hamburger" icon in the top left corner of the home page. Tap on either Account or, if you are logged in, tap on your email address. Tap Restore Subscription. Google will then check that there is a valid subscription associated with your Google account and refresh the settings, allowing you to read stories.
I purchased an Unlimited Digital Access subscription through the app but am not able to read stories on LATimes.com.
Open the menu by tapping the "hamburger" icon in the top left corner of the home page. Tap on Account at the top of the menu and verify your subscription level by checking to see what subscription is listed under Subscriptionssection. If you do not see a subscription listed under My Subscriptions, then tap on Restore Subscription. Google will then check that there is a valid subscription associated with your Google account and refresh the settings, allowing you to read stories.If it says Unlimited Digital Access, be sure that you are logged into LATimes.com with the same email and password that is logged in on the app.
Saving articles & personalized sections
I want to save an article so that I can read it later. How do I do that?
There are two ways to save an article:
- On the section front: Tap the bookmark icon (ribbon shaped) on the bottom right of the article cell you'd like to save.
- From an article screen: Tap the bookmark icon (ribbon shaped) on the top right of the article and it will save in your Saved section.
How do I access my Saved articles?
All of your saved items will appear in the Saved section, which is the first section listed in navigation bar near the top of the screen.
How do I remove an article from my Saved list?
Navigate to the Saved section (first section listed in the navigation bar near the top of the screen), then tap the bookmark icon (ribbon shaped, bottom right of each article) to unsave this item.
How can I add a custom section to get all articles from that section?
On the section front, some article will have a custom section associated with it at the bottom of that article's "card". Tap the "section name" button to add that personalized section to your navigation bar on the section front.
How can I access the personalized sections?
Personalized sections are added the navigation bar near the top of the section front screen. You can scroll the navigation bar left/right to see all the sections.
How do I manage my personalized section?
Tap the "hamburger" icon on the top left of your screen, then tap Edit Sections, then tap the 'x' to the left of each section to remove a personalized section.
Settings & sharing
How can I share an article I read with a friend?
Tap on the share icon at the top right corner to get a list of share options. You can message or email an article as well as post it to Twitter and Facebook.
How can I reorder the sections in the app so that my favorite sections appear first?
Tap on the "hamburger" icon in the upper left corner of the app. The settings list will pop out. Then tap on Edit Sections to reorder and hide sections. Simply tap and drag the sections into the order you want them to appear in. Tap the "eyeball" icon to left of each section name to hide that section.
Why are some articles in my feed grayed out?
An article that is grayed out indicates you have read that particular article. Articles with darker text are ones that you have not yet opened.
Will I have access to the eNewspaper through the app?
The eNewspaper, the digital replica of the print paper, is accessible from the app's navigation menu, but does not open within the app. It will open in your device's native browser. If you are a subscriber, you may be asked to log in to the eNewspaper to get full access.