LA Times Android app FAQ

Open the menu by tapping the "hamburger" icon in the top left corner of the home page. Tap on Account at the top of the menu and verify your subscription level by checking to see what subscription is listed under Subscriptionssection. If you do not see a subscription listed under My Subscriptions, then tap on Restore Subscription. Google will then check that there is a valid subscription associated with your Google account and refresh the settings, allowing you to read stories.If it says Unlimited Digital Access, be sure that you are logged into LATimes.com with the same email and password that is logged in on the app.