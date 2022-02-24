Diversity & Inclusion

Careers at California Times

Working for the California Times means supporting a free press, which provides independent, fact-based journalism that is essential for our democracy and the public good.

The Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune are news organizations that are woven into the fabric of their communities – the two largest cities in the state – and project the view from the West Coast out to the world.

Together, The Times and Union-Tribune have been recognized with 35 Emmy Awards and 52 Pulitzer Prizes, journalism’s highest honor. Through a range of platforms, from the print edition to podcasts, we play an integral role in our democracy and serve as a voice for those who are marginalized and underserved.

We offer a range of programs and benefits to help create a welcoming and supportive environment. These include:

Parental leave. In addition to state parental leave benefits we offer most employees 6 weeks of company paid leave to care for a new child. We also offer an extensive benefits package including health, disability, life insurance, wellness, flexible time off and retirement benefits.

Outreach. We have a variety of programs designed to maintain a pipeline of talented, diverse journalists and workers in other media disciplines across the company. The Los Angeles Times Fellowship is a one-year program for journalists entering the profession that includes intensive training and mentoring support. The L.A. Times High School Insider and San Diego Union-Tribune Community Journalism Scholars programs offer a community of aspiring young journalists an opportunity to learn and work alongside experienced professionals. Both the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune offer newsroom, technology and other internship programs in the spring and summer.

Continuous learning. We offer free unlimited access to a wide range of online learning courses, as well as many in-house workshops and learning opportunities with partner organizations, to support employees in developing their skills and progressing their careers.

To learn more about working with our dedicated and amazing teams, visit our Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune career sites.