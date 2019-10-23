Executive Team and Masthead

-
Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, is the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Los Angeles Times en Español and other publications under the California Times.
Chris Argentieri is President and Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Times, overseeing all the business operations of The Times.
Ghalib Kassam is Chief Information Officer for the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune and their community and lifestyle publications in Southern California.
Ben Gerst joined the Los Angeles Times in August 2018.
Joshua Brandau is Chief Revenue Officer of the California Times, comprised of the Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union-Tribune and a portfolio of community and lifestyle publications.
Russell Sakamoto is the chief accounting officer of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune, responsible for financial planning, administration and operations.
Jeff Glasser is General Counsel of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune.
Jeff Balbien joined the Los Angeles Times as the vice president of engineering in 2018, leading the development and modernization of the tools, services and infrastructure powering the newspaper’s digital platforms.
Hillary Manning is the vice president of communications, overseeing media relations and corporate communications for the Los Angeles Times.
Norman Pearlstine is Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times.
As Los Angeles Times managing editor, Scott Kraft oversees the Los Angeles Times newsroom, including Metro, California, National, International, Washington, Business, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Column One, Enterprise and Investigations.
As Los Angeles Times senior deputy managing editor, Kimi Yoshino oversees sports, food and lifestyle coverage, as well as photo, video and design.
As deputy managing editor for news, Sewell Chan oversees the foreign and national desks, the News Desk, the Data Desk, the multiplatform copy desks, the audience engagement team, newsletters and the editorial library.
Shelby Grad oversees all California and Metro coverage for the Los Angeles Times.
Shani O. Hilton joined the Los Angeles Times as deputy managing editor in June 2019.
As deputy managing editor for arts and entertainment at the Los Angeles Times, Julia Turner runs coverage of culture and the entertainment industry.
John Canalis works with editorial and finance to execute the editorial budget and serves as a liaison with the business side to develop and fine-tune initiatives that generate new revenue.
Len De Groot was named assistant managing editor in August 2018 and oversees the development of content management systems, Data and Visualization, podcasts, digital design and digital R&D.
Loree Matsui was named assistant managing editor for multiplatform editing in November 2018.
Angel Rodriguez is assistant managing editor/Sports for the Los Angeles Times.
Nicholas Goldberg joined the Los Angeles Times in 2002 as editor of the op-ed page and the Sunday Opinion section.
Sue Horton returned to the Los Angeles Times as Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion editor in December 2018.