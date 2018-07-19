Los Angeles Times Announces Lineup of Chefs, Bartenders and Restaurants Participating in The Taste

One ticket provides unlimited tastings at the annual food and drink festival on the Paramount backlot over Labor Day weekend
The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for The Taste, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s culinary scene. Hosted by The Times’ acclaimed Food staff, The Taste will transform the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot into the ultimate evening block party over three nights during Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31 to Sept. 2). This year, The Taste will pay homage to the chefs and restaurants who have helped make Los Angeles one of the most exciting places in the world to eat. Admission to each of the three events includes unlimited tastings from the city’s best restaurants and sips of seasonal cocktails, plus cooking demos and talks from renowned chefs.
Friday, Aug. 31, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
L.A.’s pop-up and underground restaurants will take the stage with a demo of Cajun-by-way-of-Compton cuisine from chef Michael Lawless (Shad’s New Cali Catering). Ludo Lefebvre (Trois Mec, Ludo Bird) will showcase his French flair. Master of the grill, Burt Bakman (Trudy’s Underground Barbecue), will lead a barbeque how-to. Ricardo Zarate (Rosaliné) and Jonathan Yao (Kato) will provide a glimpse of what makes their dishes imminently Instagram-able. The Bar Stage will be serving up white wines of Italy with Wes Hagen of J. Wilkes Wines. Restaurants include: Amor y Tacos, Baltaire Restaurant, Bone Kettle, Casa Vega, Chao Krung, Farmhouse, Hinoki & the Bird, Otium, Pop’s Bagels and Wanderlust Creamery.
Saturday, Sept. 1, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Delicious food will be the special of the night as Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama (n/naka) showcase Japanese cuisine and Briana Valdez (HomeState) celebrates breakfast all day with a demo of her signature dishes. Sommelier Ira Norof will give you 101 reasons to drink wine. Restaurants include: Cento Pasta Bar, Border Grill, Crustacean Beverly Hills, Jaffa, Kali Restaurant, Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria, Mayura Indian Restaurant, Prawn, Taste of Tehran, Trois Mec and Winston Pies.
Sunday, Sept. 2, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Experience the diversity of flavors in our fair city when Sean Lowenthal (Little Beast Restaurant) and L.A. Times Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter highlight Southern cooking, Minh Phan (Porridge + Puffs) shares her technique for elevating porridge, and Charles Olalia (Rice Bar/Ma’am Sir) gives a master class on Filipino cuisine. Wine expert Christine Dalton will raise a glass to rosé. Restaurants include: 71Above, Banh Oui, Coni’Seafood, Holbox/Chichen Itza, Hotville Chicken, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Inko Nito, Kobee Factory & Syrian Kitchen, Meals by Genet and Prince of Venice.
Los Angeles Times’ The Taste, presented by Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home, is produced in association with Best Events. The Collins College of Hospitality Management and L.A. Regional Food Bank are the event’s charity beneficiaries. Tickets range from $115 to $165; a $10 discount will be available exclusively to Times subscribers starting July 23. New this year, The Taste travels to Costa Mesa over three days in October (Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 21), with programming to be announced in September. Details and tickets: latimes.com/TheTaste. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheTasteLA (#TasteLA).