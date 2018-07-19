Los Angeles Times Announces Lineup of Chefs, Bartenders and Restaurants Participating in The Taste



The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for The Taste, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s culinary scene. Hosted by The Times’ acclaimed Food staff, The Taste will transform the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot into the ultimate evening block party over three nights during Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31 to Sept. 2). This year, The Taste will pay homage to the chefs and restaurants who have helped make Los Angeles one of the most exciting places in the world to eat. Admission to each of the three events includes unlimited tastings from the city’s best restaurants and sips of seasonal cocktails, plus cooking demos and talks from renowned chefs.