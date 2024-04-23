L.A. Times Earns 12 Honors in PPAGLA Contest
Times Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year and received eight additional honors
The Los Angeles Times has won 12 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony on April 20.
Times Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year and received eight additional honors. “Earning recognition from my peers in Los Angeles is deeply appreciated,” he said. “Having worked alongside many of the organization members for 30 years — running the sidelines, chasing brush fires, shooting Hollywood, riots and championship celebrations — it feels like I’m home.”
Gauthier said one of the photos from his winning portfolio he’s particularly proud of is of actor Jamie Lee Curtis having an emotional moment backstage at the Oscar’s after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress. “Following in the footsteps of former Times photogs Al Seib and Anacleto Rapping, who’ve spent the last few decades shooting similar scenes. I hope I’ve honored their special works,” he said.
Times Photographers Genaro Molina and Gina Ferazzi also received awards in the competition.
Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.
Photographer of the Year
Robert Gauthier
Pictorial
First Place: Genaro Molina
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
Photo Essay
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Picture Story
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Second Place: Gina Ferazzi
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
Fire
First place: Robert Gauthier
Music and Performing Arts
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Third Place: Gina Ferazzi
Feature
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
To learn more about the PPAGLA, visit ppagla.org.