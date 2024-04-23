L.A. Times Earns 12 Honors in PPAGLA Contest

L.A. Times Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year in PPAGLA’s annual competition.

The Los Angeles Times has won 12 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) annual awards competition, including Photographer of the Year and recognition across several categories. The awards were presented in a ceremony on April 20.

Times Photographer Robert Gauthier was named Photographer of the Year and received eight additional honors. “Earning recognition from my peers in Los Angeles is deeply appreciated,” he said. “Having worked alongside many of the organization members for 30 years — running the sidelines, chasing brush fires, shooting Hollywood, riots and championship celebrations — it feels like I’m home.”

In one of the photos from his winning portfolio, Gauthier captured an emotional Jamie Lee Curtis backstage at the 2023 Oscars following her Best Supporting Actress win. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gauthier said one of the photos from his winning portfolio he’s particularly proud of is of actor Jamie Lee Curtis having an emotional moment backstage at the Oscar’s after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress. “Following in the footsteps of former Times photogs Al Seib and Anacleto Rapping, who’ve spent the last few decades shooting similar scenes. I hope I’ve honored their special works,” he said.

Times Photographers Genaro Molina and Gina Ferazzi also received awards in the competition.

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Photographer of the Year

Robert Gauthier

Pictorial

First Place: Genaro Molina

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

Photo Essay

Second Place: Robert Gauthier

Picture Story

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Second Place: Gina Ferazzi

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

Fire

First place: Robert Gauthier

Music and Performing Arts

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Third Place: Gina Ferazzi

Feature

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

To learn more about the PPAGLA, visit ppagla.org.