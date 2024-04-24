L.A. Times Video Series ‘Colorado River in Crisis’ Wins Webby Award

The Times’ video series “Colorado River in Crisis” won the Webby Award for Sustainability and Environment (Video Series and Channels).

The Los Angeles Times has won a Webby Award for the video series “Colorado River in Crisis,” which focuses on the Southwest’s shrinking water lifeline.

The 28th annual Webby Awards, which honor excellence on the internet, were announced by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Apr. 23. The Times won in the category of Sustainability and Environment (Video Series and Channels).

To report and produce “ Colorado River in Crisis ,” Times journalists traveled throughout the river’s watershed, from the headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to the dry delta in Mexico.

“These stories reveal the stark toll of the river’s decline, responses that have yet to match the scale of the crisis, and voices that are urging a fundamental rethinking of how water is managed and used to adapt to the reality of a river that is over-tapped and dwindling,” Times staffers wrote in an introduction to the series .

The series was reported by Staff Writer Ian James and former staff writer Molly Hennessy-Fiske. Video Journalist Albert Brave Tiger Lee produced the videos, and consulting producers included Maggie Beidelman, Robert Meeks and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein. Environment Editor Monte Morin edited the project. Denise Guerra and Kasia Broussalian were producers.

Additionally, 404 by L.A. Times was nominated in two categories: News and Politics (General Social), and News and Politics (Social Video Short Form).