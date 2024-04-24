L.A. Times Columnist Michael Hiltzik Receives Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis

Times Columnist Michael Hiltzik has earned the 2024 Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis Journalism from the Sidney Hillman Foundation.

Los Angeles Times Columnist Michael Hiltzik has earned the 2024 Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis Journalism from the Sidney Hillman Foundation. The 74th annual awards, which honor journalists who pursue investigative reporting and deep storytelling in service of the common good, were announced on Apr. 24.

Hiltzik was recognized for his “indispensable columns on disinformation and the political economy,” the announcement read.

“Throughout the year, Michael Hiltzik devoted a substantial share of his more than 150 Los Angeles Times columns to reporting on the roots of this disinformation epidemic,” noted the award citation . “He explored the sources and the nature of the lies, laying bare the tactics of powerful vested interests. He corrected, debunked and refuted the fabrications that undermine science, empiricism and public trust.”

Advertisement