Hear Hear! Audiobooks that are not to be missed

Manhattan Beach

Jennifer Egan; read by Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Lind and Vincent Piazza

Actors Butz, Lind and Piazza read Pulitzer Prize winner Egan’s fifth novel, about a young woman who works as a diver at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II, and the man who might know the secret behind her father's disappearance. (Simon & Schuster Audio)