Hear Hear! Audiobooks that are not to be missed

Recommended audiobooks for great listening.
You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President
Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen; read by Alec Baldwin, Kurt Andersen and Oliver Wyman
Baldwin’s irreverent “Saturday Night Live” impression of President Trump has become iconic in American pop culture. The “30 Rock” star, along with Andersen and Wyman, narrates this satirical look at the 45th president. (Penguin Audio)
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Al Gore; read by Al Gore, Sterling K. Brown, Danny Burstein, Marin Ireland, Shailene Woodley
The former vice president teams up with a group of actors to read his sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth”; the new book aims to teach people what they can do to combat climate change. (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Manhattan Beach
Jennifer Egan; read by Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Lind and Vincent Piazza
Actors Butz, Lind and Piazza read Pulitzer Prize winner Egan’s fifth novel, about a young woman who works as a diver at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II, and the man who might know the secret behind her father's disappearance. (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Uncommon Type: Some Stories
Tom Hanks; read by Tom Hanks
America’s unofficial dad and two-time Oscar winner narrates his debut book, a collection of short stories that all involve, in some shape or form, typewriters. (Random House Audio)
I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons
Kevin Hart; read by Kevin Hart
The superstar reads his memoir, telling stories about how he went from being the son of a drug addict father and an abusive mother to one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved comic stars. (Audible)
Vacationland
John Hodgman; read by John Hodgman
In his first memoir, humorist Hodgman (“The Areas of My Expertise”) takes a wry, affectionate look at reaching middle age set against the landscape of New England. (Penguin Audio)
Magpie Murders
Anthony Horowitz; read by Samantha Bond and Allan Corduner
The two voices enhance this story-within-a-story, a thriller about an editor reading a manuscript by a mystery author who dies mysteriously before the editor can finish the book. (HarperAudio)
Leonardo da Vinci
Walter Isaacson; read by Alfred Molina
Isaacson’s acclaimed biography of the artist and inventor is narrated by actor Molina, whom you might recognize from “Boogie Nights” or — wait, is this some kind of conspiracy? — “The Da Vinci Code.” (Simon & Schuster Audio)
Logical Family: A Memoir
Armistead Maupin; read by Armistead Maupin
The “Tales of the City” author reads his memoir about growing up in the conservative South and the journey that brought him to San Francisco in the 1970s, where gay culture flourished. (Harper Audio)
Little Fires Everywhere
Celeste Ng; read by Jennifer Lim
Ng’s acclaimed second novel explores a Cleveland suburb divided over a fraught, racially charged custody battle. Theater actor Lim narrates. (Penguin Audio)
Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood
Trevor Noah; read by Trevor Noah
The “Daily Show” host narrates his autobiographical essay collection about growing up the son of a white father and a black mother in apartheid-era South Africa. (Audible Studios)
The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage
Philip Pullman; read by actor Michael Sheen
The first book in Pullman’s new, long-awaited young adult fantasy trilogy — the follow-up to “His Dark Materials” — is brilliantly read by Welsh actor Sheen. (Listening Library)
The Golden House
Salman Rushdie; read by Vikas Adam
Rushdie’s latest is about an immigrant family that draws the interest of a young filmmaker, and features a boorish would-be politician who strikingly resembles Donald Trump. Actor Adam narrates. (Random House Audio)
The Good Daughter
Karin Slaughter; read by Kathleen Early
Actress Early narrates this thriller about a lawyer whose family was subjected to a terrible act of violence, and who witnesses a tragedy that brings bad memories flooding back. (Blackstone Audio)
Artemis
Andy Weir; read by Rosario Dawson
Weir’s follow-up to the bestseller “The Martian” follows a woman living on a lunar colony who’s pulled into a heist that turns out to be bigger than she expected. The audiobook is narrated by actress Dawson (“Rent”). (Audible)