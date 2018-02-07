Zadie Smith's brilliance is on display in 'Feel Free'

Smith's continuous stream of productivity, her topical range, the accolades laureling her books, her prodigious artistic abilities, should be evidence enough to assuage her fears about credibility. And yet, as Smith explains in the new collection's foreword, her anxiety arises from believing she has "no real qualifications" to write as she does. "Not a philosopher or sociologist, not a real professor of literature or film, not a political scientist, professional music critic or trained journalist," Smith thinks that her essays rest shakily on evidence that is "almost always intimate. I feel this — do you? I'm struck by this thought — are you?" She worries that her writing has "not a leg to stand on" because it's born from "affective experience" and not argument. "All [the essays] have is their freedom. And the reader is likewise unusually free, because I have absolutely nothing over her, no authority."